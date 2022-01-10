How to keep the green pass at hand: image gallery, wallpaper and smartwatch, how to set it on your smartphone

Have the green pass at hand has now become a daily requirement. The green certificate is in fact needed to be able to enter more or less anywhere. How to do it to be able to show it quickly and always keep it at hand? The methods are manifold. The simplest is certainly the old way: print it and keep it in your pocket or wallet. But for those who prefer to keep it on their smartphone, there are various options.

How to put the green pass in the photo gallery

Once you have downloaded the green pass you can insert it in the photo gallery. Just take a picture of it with your smartphone or download it from the iO or Immuni apps and then go to the Android Photo Gallery or iOS Photos. From here we mark the photo as a favorite: in iOS and on some Android just open the image and touch the little heart that appears in the bottom bar, for other Android we have to mark it as a favorite by opening the image menu.

How to put the green pass as a wallpaper on your mobile

You can put the green pass as your mobile wallpaper. For the iPhone, we go to Photos, choose the image of the Green Pass and touch the icon at the bottom left (The square with the up arrow). From here we choose Use as Background. Now let’s remember to move any icons and widgets that could hinder the reading of the QR code, just hold down your finger on the icon and drag it.

Android also allows you to save the Green Pass photo as wallpaper. The steps may vary by device but basically just open the Green Pass photo from the photo gallery, tap the options menu and choose Set as wallpaper. Here, too, we check that the image is free from widgets and apps.

How to put the green pass on the smartphone lock screen

Saving the Green pass on the Lock screen is one of the most convenient methods since it allows you to show it without unlocking the phone. The steps for both iOS and Android are the same as for the background but here we have to be careful. If you have a smartphone with rounded screen edges, the photo taken from Io or Immuni may appear unreadable.

How to put the green pass as a smartphone widget

You can also use another method, which perhaps protects your privacy more: the widget on the mobile phone screen. This is the icon in the background of the smartphone to click if necessary. After downloading the app and entering the Green Pass (Just tap Add card and then search for “Covid”) we must hold down your finger on the smartphone display and choose the Widget item. Here we scroll down to Stocard and tap My Cards and that’s it.

How to save the green pass in the Notes of the smartphone

Very simple but effective especially for those who have the Iphone is to insert the green pass in the notes of the phone. In fact, the Notes app allows you to perform perfect scans of paper documents. We then open the app, touch the icon at the bottom right (the one with stylized pen and paper) and create a new document. From here we touch the camera icon and choose Scan documents. We then frame the paper Green Pass, choose Save the scan and then Save again. Now the scan is between the notes and if we want we can always have it at the top of the list with a simple step: open the note, touch the three dots at the top right and choose Highlight.

How to save the green pass on Apple Watch

Thanks to Wallet we can transfer the Green Pass between the credit cards of the iPhone and the Apple Watch and then recall it with a touch.

Graduated in Philosophy, born in 1990, she is passionate about politics and technology. She is in love with Naples whose thousand facets she tries to tell, telling people’s stories, trying to stay away from stereotypes.

