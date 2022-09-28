How to keep the platinum blonde that Ana de Armas wears in Blonde at bay

Adela Leonsegui 09/28/2022 7:00 p.m.

Ana de Armas, platinum blonde as Marilyn Monroe

The platinum blonde is back in trend this fall. And if not, tell the Ana de Armas from ‘Blonde’the story written by Joyce Carol Oates that Andrew Dominik has turned into a film in which the actress gives life to Marilyn Monroe, and that could lead her directly to the Oscar nomination.

platinum is one of the most difficult shades of blonde to maintainboth because bleaching punishes the hair excessively, and because any blonde applied to women with brown or dark hair tends to take on an orange hue unflattering.

For neutralize this color change experiencing the hair there are two recourses: go back to the hairdresser to have it tinted or try to fix it yourself. If you decide on the second system, we will tell you how to keep color at bay at home.

What you should know about color

Before going into the methods that exist to correct or shade the oranges that appear in dyed hair, it is important to know how the color wheel works and specifically, what colors neutralize what others. To solve the problem of blondes, it is enough look for the opposite color on the chromatic circle, which will be the one that manages to neutralize it: if the color has derivative to orange will have to counteract with blue, if they have appeared yellow tones it will be necessary to use violet and if they have turned redthe color you need is green.

The shampoo system

The first system, the simplest, is to use a blue or purple shampoo, as you need to nuance the orange or yellowish highlights. This is a very effective old trick that tint the reflections opposites. They are used both on dyed hair and bleached or gray hair, but experts recommend their occasional use, once a week or every ten days, because it dries out the hair. In addition, the exposure times recommended by each manufacturer must be respected to obtain optimal results. It is recommended apply it with glovesor wash your hands immediately afterward if not in use, and then use a hydrating mask so that the fiber does not break.

the dyes

Although the ideal when we talk about dyes is turn to professionals, there are those who dare to do it at home even at the risk of not obtaining the desired result. If you are completely determined to do it, you can choose to nuance with a color bathriver for a permanent dye.

Color bath

To nuance orange highlights when shampoo is not a solution, you can try a color bath (tone-on-tone dye), which will not damage your hair as it does not contain ammonia. It’s a kind of dye that washes out, but it is a safe solution to do at home. Note that with this method you will not be able to clarify, but it is worth it to darken, that is, it will not do any good to apply a light blonde color to cover the orange, but you can opt for a dark blonde. When choosing the dye it is important to know what colors do the numbers correspond to and here we must differentiate between tone height, reflection and intensity.

The tone height is the base color and corresponds to the first number that appears on the color chart. The numbering starts at 1 with black and ends at 10 with extra light blonde. Between 1 and 10, the scale includes dark, medium and light browns and blondes. pitch pitch can be naturalcomposed of a single number, or with reflectionsin which case it will be accompanied by another number separated by a period or a hyphen.

The reflectionthe first number which is separated from the pitch by a dot or dash, indicates the nuances that it incorporates the base tone and whose scale is essential to know because the final result will largely depend on the reflection that the dye incorporates. The numerical scale translates as follows:

1.Blue: grayish reflections with a bluish-grey tint to prevent orange tones from appearing.

2.Pearly: pearly or iridescent violet reflections that control blonde tones, avoiding very intense yellows.

3.Yellow: golden reflections with yellow and orange nuances.

4. Orange: intense coppery reflections with orange and red nuances

5. Mahogany: reflections with red and purple nuances

6.Red: reflections of intense red tone

7. Violet: purple reflections that nuance the yellow

Refering to hue intensityis marked by the second number that appears to its right, but two things must be taken into account: if the number is the same as the tintmeans that it will be an intense hue, if on the contrary it is a different numbermeans that it is nuanced by two colors, in which the first one predominates.

permanent dye

The third option is a permanent dye, an inadvisable system if you are not a professional. If you are not going to dare to do it, remember choose the height of the tone wellwhich must be the one you wear as a base, and opt for toners with blue reflections.ç

