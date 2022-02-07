here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, February 7, 2022airs How to kill the boss … and live happily on Twentyseven in second evening at 23.00.

How to kill the boss … and live happily, tonight on TV: the plot and the cast

Nick Hendricks (Jason Bateman), Dale Arbus (Charlie Day) and Kurt Buckman (Jason Sudeikis) are three friends who share the frustration of having to put up with their respective self-centered and devious employers every day. Dale is the dentist assistant to Dr. Julia Harris (Jennifer Aniston), a nympho woman who tries to seduce her employee, who is happily engaged to her. Nick has long been waiting to receive the promised promotion from David Harken (Kevin Spacey), a despotic and cruel boss who exploits him without hesitation. Kurt, on the other hand, loses his fulfilling job when drug addict Bobby Pellit (Colin Farrell) takes over as his boss, following the sudden death of his father. In crisis and tired of undergoing daily oppression, the three friends are convinced to hire a killer to kill their bosses.

They then go to an infamous bar, where they meet former convict Dean ‘Motherfucker’ Jones (Jamie Foxx). But soon the three men decide to solve their problems on their own and devise their plan of revenge. The situation is complicated when, arriving in front of Pellit’s house, they see Harken ring the bell and kill the man in cold blood. Terrified, the three friends flee the crime scene. After discovering that street cameras photographed their car near the house and that they are prime suspects in the murder, the trio must come up with a new plan to prove they are innocent. Led by Jones, Nick, Dale and Kurt they will find themselves involved in daring chases and tragicomic misunderstandings that will lead them to a face to face with Harken.

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, Julie Bowen, Donald Sutherland, Lindsay Sloane

