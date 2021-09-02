HOW TO KILL YOUR HEAD … AND LIVE HAPPY

by Simona Balduzzi

Original title: Horrible Bosses

year: 2011

Country: USA

duration: 98 min.

type: comedy

subject: Michael Markowitz

direction: Seth Gordon

film script : Michael Markowitz, John Francis Daley, Jonathan M. Goldstein

production: New Line Cinema

distribution: Warner Bros

special effects: Jeremy Hays Brendon O’Dell

music: Christopher Lennertz

Cast: Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Donald Sutherland, Meghan Markle, PJByrne, Lindsay Sloane, Julie Bowen, ioan Gruffudd, Bob Newhart

With 1 application to the Critics Choice Award , “How to kill your boss … and live happily” (2011) cashed in at Box Office Italia 2.2 million euros – 681 thousand euros during the first weekend. The cast boasts only celebrities’ and the verve of the film lies in their interaction, which releases a hilarious comedy with a fast-paced rhythm. Winning the choice to characterize ‘on the contrary ‘ators such as Kevin Spacey and Jennifer Aniston ( that from America’s sweetheart, she becomes a nymphomaniac): singular and equally apt the evidence given to the subplots, without this creating confusion in the mind of the spectator. A funny comedy with simple but not trivial features, able to give 98 minutes of good fun.

Plot

Nick (Jason Bateman), Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) And Dale (Charlie Day) they are forced to suffer continuous injustices from their respective bosses: the first, impaled in a commercial office, has to do with a manipulative and authoritarian slaveholder. Kurt – who apparently is the one who seems to have the least problems – finds himself having to talk to Bobby (Colin Farrell), the drug addict son of his boss Jack Pellit (Donald Sutherland), died of a heart attack. Finally, Dale, who is about to get married, is repeatedly sexually harassed by the doctor Julia Harris (Jennifer Aniston), owner of the dental office in which Dale works. A possible solution therefore becomes that of killing their respective bosses and to do so the three young men decide to recruit a hitman via the internet, while later they go to an infamous bar and meet Dean “Motherfucker” Jones (Jamie Foxx), – former convict who agrees to give them advice on how to act avoiding suspicion,