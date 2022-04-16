How to know how effective the Covid vaccine is against the new Omicron XE variant?

DIt’s from the last few weeks cases of the omicron XE subvariant have been recorded. In the United Kingdom the first infections were detected, but the countries they have already raised the alarms to detect its spread.

While the call has been made to the population not to give up the vaccine, studies in different institutions are carried out to determine the levels of infection and illnesses.

What is the Covid XE variant, subvariant of Ómicron?

The subvariant of Covid-19 known as XE is the recombination of two variants of the strain. They are the BA.1 which is the omicron and the BA.2 which is the silent omicron.

Is XE the most contagious variant of Covid-19?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the first studies indicate that it would be the most contagious variant of the pandemic. It would be up to 10% more compared to the omicron, which was originally known.

How effective is the protection of the Covid vaccine against XE?

Although it has been commented that vaccination can help mitigate risks and effects, The percentage of protection that exists against XE is not yet known. However, the population is asked to have the booster dose.

In some countries, the fourth dose is applied, but this only includes groups at higher risk. Studies on this strain are still ongoing.

