How to know if a contact is active on WhatsApp

The application of WhatsApp allows users to know when some of their contacts are online within the platform. However, two elements must coincide: that person allows others to see their state of Connection and that the user has the conversation open at that moment.

However, there is an easier method to find out if a contact is currently online on WhatsApp. A google chrome extensioncalled “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” has the ability to provide this information through a notification in the web version of the application.

In order to use this functionality, the first thing the user needs is to download the extension that can be found in the app store. Chrome Web Store. Once installed, people who want to use it will have to go into the settings to set what they want the extension to do in their browser.

You will have to click on the icon installed in the upper right corner, next to the navigation bar of Google Chromein order to access the list of functionalities which may be available.

These are divided into four tabs: Improvements, Business Tools, Export and Statistics. However, to access the notifications You just have to enter the Improvements tab and click on the “Notify about online contacts” option box.

Once activated the functiononly the tab should be updated WhatsApp and with it, small notifications in the lower left corner of the app screen. These will only be visible when the user is inside the tab of WhatsApp.

Similarly, because this extension does not spy on users’ contacts, those who do not allow others to see their status Connection Well, that’s how they have configured it within the appthey will not issue any notification about their status within the platform.

Due to what was mentioned before and the various customization options, generating notifications is not the only feature of this extensionwhich also has a wide and diverse privacy section that allows you to blur messages, contact names.

In addition, the extension allows to play states without notifying other users, an invisible mode to hide the connection status to all users for a short time, and the restoration of deleted messages.

Also, to add an extra level of privacyusers will be able to activate a lock screen option and set a special password that will only work for the tab that WhatsApp is working on.

Once set, an additional padlock icon will be added to the right of the user’s profile picture. To activate the lock screen WhatsApp users have two options. The first is to click on the new lock button and the second is to click on the extension icon, which also opens the options window.

Other additional functions that add more features of personalization are the ability to start conversations with phone numbers that have not been added to the contact list, and automatic reactions to received messages in the style of Facebookalthough these are sent in the form of messages.

