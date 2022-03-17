How to know if a covid test is really useful?

Not all tests worked; for example, some saliva tests missed many real infections. “Then he switched to the nose type of swab, which worked like a charm,” said Julie Sullivan, director of operations for the RADx program in Atlanta.

The scientists also evaluated the ease of use of each product. “Make sure nothing is too forceful, make sure it’s easy to grip, easy to secure,” said Sarah Farmer, managing director of the Georgia Tech HomeLab. “Make it as easy as possible, reduce the steps when may be possible”.

Maxim Biomedical, a Maryland-based company that makes a rapid antigen test, added a stand for the test tube after researchers realized that users could not leave the liquid-filled, round-bottomed tube on a table. desk. “Their data has played an important role in the development and optimization of the test,” said Jonathan Maa, the company’s chief operating officer. (The company hopes to use what it learns to design other consumer-friendly tests, he said.)

To identify tests that could be ramped up quickly, the researchers also rated the “technological readiness” of each test. Some otherwise promising breath-based devices performed poorly on this measure. “When we looked at them, they really weren’t mature enough to be successful,” Martin said.

They also disassembled each test to look for potential manufacturing issues. Some products looked shoddy, with parts glued together, while others were too complex to be produced by the millions. “We saw tests trying to shrink the entire lab into basically a very, very small form factor,” Brand said. “From an engineering point of view, incredible.” But, he added, “you can’t do that on a large scale.”

Companies often adjust their products in response to reports from scientists. The Atlanta team often “gave the key information to companies that allowed them to change their platforms and make them really successful,” Tromberg said.

By the end of 2020, the FDA had authorized several tests that had passed the Atlanta evaluations, including the first over-the-counter home test developed by the Australian company Ellume.