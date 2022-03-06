how to know if an ‘intruder’ is connected to my network

One of the most frequent problems with the Wi-Fi internet connection is that several users, Through hacking programs or cracking the key, they can connect to the network and even steal personal data.

The situation has motivated many to adapt much more rigorous protections against the network. However, there is a trick to find out if any device, other than the regular ones, is connected to the network.

How to know if someone is connected to my wifi without permission

The most viable options to identify unusual devices on a wireless internet network are apps that scan the network. One of the most popular is ‘Fing’, an application that is available on the AppStore and PlayStore.

To use it, you just have to download it on your device. When you open the app, the name of your Wi-Fi network and the IP will appear. You will also have information about which internet provider you are connected to.

There is an option that appears at startup, called ‘scan for devices’. When clicked, the ‘app’ will track which computers are connected to that network. It will provide you with the brand of the connected device and if it is a computer, cell phone or other type of device.

In some cases it will also give you the IP network of those who are connected and the operating system they currently have.

One of the tips given by the andro4all portal to prevent strangers from taking advantage of your Wi-Fi network is to turn off the router when you are not at home. That way, no one will be able to access your internet in your absence.

It’s also important to contact your service provider and ask about additional Wi-Fi protection options. In some companies they offer the possibility of blocking different IP networks and only leave those of the devices that will be connected at home.