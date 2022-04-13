How to know if it’s going to rain this Easter using your iPhone and these applications

The Easter holidays are approaching and, if you haven’t done so already, you may be preparing to go spend a few days with family or friends and unwind. But of course, the weather is what it is lately and you don’t want a downpour to spoil your trip. Don’t worry: you have your iPhone at hand and there is several apps that can tell you all the weather data you need.

May the rain not sour you on Easter days

First of all, you have the native iOS app Weather. And it should not be underestimated, because in iOS 15 it has received an update that fills it with data that we only used to see in the most complete and paid applications. All the data comes from The Weather Channel, by the way.





If you open it you will see the weather forecast for your current location including temperature, possibility of precipitation, UV radiation levels, pollution with air quality map (if you are in a big city)… all focused on today but also with a summary of what will come during the next few days.

But in addition to the current location you can also add other locations to be able to consult them whenever you want, without having to go there to do so. You only need to click on the lower right button of the interface to see the list of all the locations, search for the one you want and press ‘Add’ to do the same in the list:













You’ll be able to scroll through all the locations by swiping your finger horizontally, just like you do on the iOS home screen pages.

You may not like this app for whatever reason (it doesn’t exist on iPadOS), but that’s not a problem. In the App Store there are several interesting alternatives that may attract your attention:





Carrot Weather It has received several awards from Apple for the quality of its interface, including an Apple Design Award. It also includes its own complications in watchOS, and the interface for iPadOS is optimized pixel for pixel. You can download the application for free from the App Store, but if you want to enjoy all the advantages and remove the ads, you must pay a subscription of 21.99 euros per year.





AccuWeather It also has a very complete interface, offering maps with all kinds of information and even showing snow thickness predictions in areas where it is necessary. The map with all the data can even be displayed on a global scale. Another application that you can download for free from the App Store but that includes a subscription of 9.99 euros per year or 0.99 euros per month to be able to enjoy all its features.





rain alarm It is for those who want one and only one thing: that the iPhone warns when it’s going to rain. So simple, without complications. If it rains, notify the song. In addition to that there are rain maps to understand the trajectory of the rain and a simple forecast by days. The download is free, but to enjoy all the functions without advertising you have to pay an integrated purchase of 7.99 euros.

With all these options you can have many unforeseen events this Easter, but adverse weather is not going to be one of them. Remember that to download third-party applications you may need to update your iOS to the latest version.