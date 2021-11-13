Our body sends us a series of signals that, when they appear, we must really listen, this time literally. In fact, many people, especially in adulthood, begin to hear persistent or recurring sounds cyclically. We would be tempted to ignore this annoyance, but sometimes it can hide something more serious. Even if this were not the case, we can often get rid of it easily with the help of a specialist. However, how do you know if ringing and ringing in the ears are a symptom of this common disease or worse?

To explain it, we report the words of Dr. Giovanni Colombo, specialist of the Operative Unit of Otolaryngology of Humanitas.

How to know if ringing and ringing in the ears are a symptom of this common disease or worse

Some of us may hear constant noise in our ears, others may only hear it once in a while. These are the most common symptoms of a disorder that 10 to 15% of adults suffer from. We are talking about tinnitus.

The noises we hear if we have tinnitus can be whistling, but also rumbling, ringing and buzzing. In some cases, these are associated with headaches, difficulty concentrating and falling asleep, and even stress. All of these symptoms can be faint or intense, and noises are generally heard only by the person concerned.

It could also happen that these whistles turn into total or partial deafness, sometimes temporary.

Possible causes of tinnitus

Tinnitus can have several causes. Based on these, experts classify it into primary and secondary. In the first case, the problem actually lies in one of the stations of the auditory path. In the second case, the problem lies in an accident body structure.

To get an idea of ​​how varied the causes of tinnitus can be, just think that it could originate from a trauma to the head, glomus tumors or a simple earwax plug. Tinnitus could also be caused by a misalignment of the jaw with the jaw, inflammation or damage to the ear and much more.

As already mentioned, it could also happen that tinnitus is associated with total or partial deafness, sometimes temporary. For this reason, if you have several of the symptoms described above, we would do better not to underestimate them.

How to know the cause and treatment of tinnitus

In these cases, the only thing to do is to contact our doctor, who may prescribe an ENT examination. The specialist will do all the necessary analyzes to recognize the cause of the tinnitus and prescribe the most suitable therapy.

We do not postpone this visit, because in some cases the complications can also come close.

Deepening

