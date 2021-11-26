How to know if the credit assignment has been accepted

With the intervention of Legislative Decree 157/2021, the “Anti-fraud” decree, the procedure aimed at transferring the credit relating to the various building bonuses became complicated. In fact, for the purposes of the transfer and discount options on the invoice, it is necessary to have a certificate of conformity as well as an asseveration of the adequacy of the expenses. In addition to these innovations, there is also the introduction of preventive controls on the communications of the aforementioned options.

Therefore, it is important to check whether the sale / discount on the invoice has been accepted or not.

What can be the acceptance times and how do you get to know them?

How to know if the assignment has been accepted?

Based on the indications on the portal of the Revenue Agency, the results of the discount / transfer operations carried out on the Credit Transfer Platform are immediately visible to the parties involved (transferor and transferee) in the various areas of the Platform itself. After acceptance, the credits are also visible in the fiscal drawer of the transferee (e.g. the company).

Even the taxpayer, through his own tax drawer, verifies the acceptance or refusal of the credit transfer.

The consequences of applying preventive checks

The timing for completing the acceptance of the credit transfer or invoice discount options may be influenced by the so-called preventive checks.

Controls that were introduced with Legislative Decree 157/2021, the so-called “Anti-fraud” decree.

Specifically, the Revenue Agency, within five working days of sending the communication of the credit transfer, may suspend, for a period not exceeding thirty days, the effects of the communications of the transfers, even after the first one, and of the options sent to the same Agency.

The suspension can take place where specific are detected risk profiles.

The standard specifies that the risk profiles are identified using criteria relating to the different types of loans sold and referred to:

the consistency and regularity of the data indicated in the communications and options (discount and transfer) with the data present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

the data relating to the receivables being transferred and the parties involved in the transactions to which said receivables are related, on the basis of the information present in the Tax Register or in any case in the possession of the Financial Administration;

to similar sales previously made by the parties indicated in the communications and options above.

If the checks carried out by the Revenue Agency confirm the aforementioned risk profiles, the communication is considered not to have been made. The outcome of the check is communicated to the person who sent the communication. If, on the other hand, the risks are not confirmed, or if the period of suspension of the effects of the communication has elapsed, the communication of the transfer / discount options on the invoice is fully effective.