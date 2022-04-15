How to know if there are intruders in your Netflix account

Share

Follow these steps to find out if you have hackers on your Netflix account

Netflix is ​​one of the applications par excellence when it comes to watching series or movies. The prices of the application are not cheap, especially if we want to see the content in 4K. Taking into account the price increase in some countries, it is always common for us to share the account with family or friends to lower costs. However, it may be that our account is being used without our permission by people we do not want. Therefore, we will explain how to discover if there are intruders in our Netflix account.

One of the simpler ways To be able to see who is using our account, both on Android and on our computer, it is enter to see the viewing activity in our profile to know if there is any series that has a chapter seen and we have not visualized. We teach you how to see it from settingsbeing sure that there is no suspicious person using our subscription.

Viewing history and activity

viewing activity

To consult the viewing activity, we can enter directly through any of the profiles that is in the application. With this, we can take into account the titles that have been seen. Yes there are some title that does not fit uswe can suspect that there is someone using our account. To know the viewing activity we must:

Go to Netflix on your computer or mobile phone

Go to any of our profiles

Once inside, click on account

We select our profile

In the dropdown of our profile, click on “Viewing Activity”

We will see the series reproduced by our profile recently

if we find a chapter seen that does not sound like us, it may be a sign that someone is using our account without our permission. If the account is shared, you will touch ask our family and friends if they have been the ones who have entered our profile by mistake. Otherwise, it can be an indicator of an intruder

Extensions such as “Netflix viewing statistics” can also help us to carry out this search work.

Streaming device history

If we are not totally sure with the above title, we can always try check the history of devices that have entered our account. With this history, we have information about the devices, location, time of entry and more details. Normally Netflix usually notifies you that a new device has entered our account. However, if we are sharing our account it would be more difficult, so this option is more specific when looking for intruders.

To view the history, we follow these steps:

We enter the Netflix web or application

We access our profile and click on account

Once inside, we slide to the end, where the options are

We find the option “Recent transmission from device”

We see here the list of devices in which we are using our account

Change password and sign out

Once we have verified that there is an intruder in our application, the first thing we always have to do is change password and sign out of all devices from our Netflix account. To change the password, we can either change it within the application itself, or by accessing the forgotten password form.

From the app

If we still have the password for our Netflix application, the process is very simple since it requires a few steps to change it. In this case, we can change it via mobile or computer with the following steps:

We access the Netflix website or application

Click on one of the profiles

Consider, click on account settings

In the new window, right next to the bank details and the plan we have, the option to “Change password”

Once we enter, we can enter the new password. It is highly recommended leave the option “Require devices to sign in again” checked to prevent any device from keeping the session started and thus ensure that the password change has been carried out correctly and without problems.

From the password reset form to email or mobile

If we don’t know the Netflix password, we don’t have to create a new account or delete the account we already have. Through email we can change the password by performing a few simple steps. This step is useful if they have changed the password so that you cannot access your account. As long as we have access to the original email or mobile phone with which we created the account, we can reset the password as follows:

Let’s go to the Netflix help page

We select the option reset account by email or SMS

If we have used a mobile, we write the phone number associated with the account

If we have used the mail, we write the email address

Click on the button to send the mail or send the SMS

We will receive an email or SMS to follow the steps

In the email, there is a link to login

We change the password to the new one

We mark the option “Require sign in on all devices” to be sure that it is changed on all devices

We must take into account that the password has minimum requirements to make it safe. On the other hand, the email you send us expires after 24 hours if it is not used. Care must be taken to ensure that we use it on time.

If we did not check the option to force login on all devices in the previous steps, we have to perform an additional step, which will be log out of all devices. For this, we need to enter the Netflix settings in our account and select the option to log out of all devices.

Additional settings

We always have additional options to protect ourselves from intruders in our account. These options are based on for example link a mobile phone to have another additional password recovery option or create a pin to enter our profile.

Link a phone number

When recovering the password, we can use a phone number as additional recovery method. With this step we will rule out problems when recovering our password if by any chance we have problems with email. People who do not have the mobile phone number, they will not be able to recover the account because they will not be able to receive the code that reaches the device.

Put a pin in our account

When sharing the account with someone outside, a friend or family member and we don’t want them to see the series we consume, we can always create a pin in the app for our profile. In this way, when we want to log in to our profile, it will be locked and you will need the code to unlock. To configure a pin, we will do the following:

We open the Netflix website in the browser

We go to our account and profile

In the options, we select account

In our profile, in the dropdown, we mark the account blocking option

Once inside, we enter the password of our Netflix account

Enter the four digits and click save.

Following these methods, our account will be more robust and thus we will be able to know if there are intruders in it. If so, we can take action on the matter in order to avoid any future problems with our account.

Related topics: Mobile

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!