How to know if you have eyestrain?

The daily routine, especially one in which the time spent in front of a screen is more than six hours, can have consequences on people’s health. One of them is eye strain. This condition is very common and occurs due to intense use of the sight.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, eye strain can be bothersome, but it’s not serious in most cases.

Here are the symptoms that indicate possible eyestrain, according to the Mayo Clinic:

“Sore, tired, burning or itchy eyes.

Watery or dry eyes.

Blurred or double vision.

Headache.

Sore neck, shoulders, or back.

Greater sensitivity to light.

Difficult to focus.

Feeling like you can’t keep your eyes open.”

In case of eye fatigue, it is important to consult a doctor to verify that it is not a symptom of an eye disease. For this condition, the health professional often recommends changes in lifestyle that contribute to the well-being of the eyes. Some people need prescription glasses to read or watch a screen.

Tiredness in the eyes can occur for different reasons. The most common is being in front of digital device screens. Others include:

Read without resting your eyes.

Driving very long distances.

Make an effort to see in dim light.

Be tired.

Being exposed to dry air, conditioning or heating.

eye diseases

refractive errors

In order for the eye to focus, it needs the cornea and lens. Refractive errors occur when the shape of the eye does not allow it to be done correctly. This may be due to changes in the cornea or lens aging, explains Medline Plus.

There are different refractive errors:

Myopia or nearsightedness : Vision is clear up close, but blurry at a distance.

Farsightedness or hyperopia: vision is clear at a distance, but blurred at a distance.

Presbyopia : inability to focus up close (sign of aging).

Astigmatism: Difficulty focusing thanks to the cornea.

retinal diseases

The retina is the tissue that perceives light and sends images to the brain. Within it, is the macula, which gives the ability to focus and focus and the acuity to read. Diseases that affect the retina can affect vision and, in severe cases, lead to blindness:

macular degeneration

Diabetic eye disease.

Retinal detachment.

Retinoblastoma.

epiretinal membrane.

Macular hole.

floating bodies.

How to take care of the eyes?

Medline Plus notes that some eye problems are caused by bad habits. It is important to have a lifestyle that contributes to the well-being of the eyes, to avoid vision problems. For this reason, the Library points out some recommendations to take into account, which can help prevent visual deficiencies: