How to know if your house has fiber optic coverage

Learn what are the best methods to know if you have fiber optic coverage at home or not.

The fiber optic connection It has become an essential service. With the strong commitment that many companies have made to hybrid work and the wide range of content providers, such as Netflix, HBO or Disney+, it is necessary to have a home high transfer rate. Otherwise, most of the tasks that we carry out with the computer, the mobile or the TV become an ordeal. If you are still an ADSL user, it can be very useful for you to learn how to position the router to improve the signal. However, the best solution is to hire a fiber optic rate. Now, how can you know if your house has coverage?

In the following sections we give you some suggestions so that you can check for yourself if you have coverage in the area where you live. Read on to find out whether or not you can apply for the fiber optic installation in your home.

Check the coverage on the website of each operator

Without a doubt, this is the most reliable method. Here is the link to consult the coverage according to the operator with which you wish to contract the service:

Among all the proposals included in the table above, one of the simplest is the one proposed by O2. As shown in the following image, after selecting a fiber package, you only have to enter the postal code and the address where your home is located. Nothing more.

We recommend that you use the O2 website for its simplicity and because, except on rare occasions, the results are applicable to practically all operators. In this way, you only have to make a query and, without having to repeat the process in other portals, be sure that you have fiber optic coverage at home.

Some signs that confirm that you have fiber optic coverage

If you are not clear with the consultation services indicated in the previous section, here are two more rudimentary ways to know if you have fiber in the place where you live.

Network protest against excess fiber and multiple CTOs hanging on facades #patrimonicablejat #wiredheritage https://t.co/VANFR3TAnq pic.twitter.com/Ewfmm2YYLN – BandaAncha.eu (@bandaanchaeu) May 4, 2021

The infrastructure is installed in your building . If your building is old, it is normal for the CTOs, the boxes used to bring fiber optics to each home, to be visible on the outside. On the contrary, in the most modern blocks of flats, it is expected that there will be a space inside to house all the wiring. The look of a CTO in your home is similar (though hopefully not as disastrous) as the one seen in the previous tweet.

. If your building is old, it is normal for the CTOs, the boxes used to bring fiber optics to each home, to be visible on the outside. On the contrary, in the most modern blocks of flats, it is expected that there will be a space inside to house all the wiring. The look of a CTO in your home is similar (though hopefully not as disastrous) as the one seen in the previous tweet. ask your neighbors. Surely one of your neighbors has put fiber optics, if there is coverage. Ask if any of them can give you the answer you need regarding fiber coverage in your home.

Remember: operators have stores and customer service

The main operators have physical stores. Some are located at street level and others in shopping centers. Going to them is a good way to ask if, in fact, there is fiber optic coverage in your house. Of course, if you don’t want to travel, call Customer Service and indicate that you are interested in hiring fiber optics. Obviously, you are not obliged to formalize the contract if you are not really interested.

