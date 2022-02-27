How to know someone’s name from their phone number

It is the simplest way and the one that we will always recommend the first. Use Google. It will not always work with private phones , but it will be able to detect or find someone’s name through their phone if they have previously left it in a public document. For example, if your data on Facebook is public and you have your phone number registered here. Or if it appears in a list of some public information. In these cases, we can easily find it. In addition, we will also find the number if it is from a store, company, etc.

we can search in special pages or search engines on the Internet, like Google. But we can also try to find information in messaging applications or chats that allow us to know who is behind a specific mobile phone.

You just have to type the phone in the Google search engine. If you enter a mobile phone in Google, it will automatically search for the results that match. One tip is that use the country code (in Spain the code is +34) so ​​that there is no confusion with users from other countries. Possible companies, rental apartments or any store or individual that has your number published on the Internet will appear. You will only have to enter the digits in the search engine and wait for a matching result to appear.

We can also know if the number is spam because other users have previously reported Whether it’s a scam or a number trying to sell you something. This will hardly take us a minute and we will be able to get out of doubt and discard. In addition, we will usually be able to find the name of the person if it is minimally relevant or if their number appears publicly.

Use specialized websites

All our lives we have had those phone books at home with thousands of pages where you can find any phone number along with the name and surname of the person to whom it corresponds. You simply had to search using the alphabetical order of the list… But now this has been modernized and there are web pages where we can search for a phone without turning pages and pages.

Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages and White Pages… The classic book you had at home, but it also has its web version where we can search for any phone number. Of course, keep in mind that not everyone gives their authorization to appear on this list. Even so, we can easily use it from the web by consulting everything that is available on it.

We simply go to Yellow Pages.es and we will see a box that allows us to search for phones and where. We put the name that interests us and the city and it will automatically do a global searchl. Although we must bear in mind that Yellow Pages are more focused on businesses and companies and that the White Pages were dedicated to information on individuals and the web as such no longer exists, but there are many alternatives that work as a directory.

other pages

But there are other websites that allow us to search for information about a phone number or even do5 the reverse search: search for someone’s name to find out that person’s phone number. Pages like PeekYou with a box where we can write what we are looking for and it will begin to analyze all the data on the Internet to give us a result. or similar is Spokeo with a box where we can enter a name, a phone number, an address or an email. When we have done it, we tap on “search now” to show us all the possible results or the matches found.

There are other websites in Spanish that allow us to know who is calling us. For example, ListaSpam is a page with a search engine where we can do reverse phone searches: we write the number we want to know who owns it and it will give us an answer. Although it is mainly focused on showing us telemarketing and spam companies, but we can know what number is calling us.

Check in applications and social networks

Another highly recommended option is to check it through specialized applications. For example, on WhatsApp or on Facebook. If we save the number in WhatsApp, it is likely that the person to whom it belongs has registered their name or photograph in the messaging app… It will depend on several factors: the Privacy settings that person has, whether or not they have information about their name or simply if they want it to be known or not if they do not have you as a contact.

For example, how can we know in a group of neighbors or in your children’s school class who is who? Can we know the name of a person through her phone? Yes in some cases using WhatsApp. Not in others. If, for example, we go to the group in question on WhatsApp we must touch on the information and scroll until you see “participants”. The phone number of all the participants who are in that group chat will come up and on the right side of the number we will see if their name is there or not. As you can see in the image below, some people do have their first name and even their last name. In other cases, this field is blank and it is impossible for us to use WhatsApp to know who it is.

The same thing happens on Facebook, for example. We can search for a phone number in the application or the web page but it will not always come out. We simply have to go to the web or the application and in the search bar we write the number of the person we want to locate and the code of the area in which we believe that person is or if it is in Spain (as we have said before, enter 34 in front) If you have it linked, the person who has the mobile number associated with the profile on the social network will appear. It will depend on whether that person has registered the mobile or linked to your profile or if you do not have it.

If we want to do the reverse process (see the number of a person that we have added) we simply owe their profile and “information” where we can see all the data in contact information: email, Twitter account…

As we say, it will depend on the person who decides to have this data visible or not in both WhatsApp and Facebook or other similar applications such as Hangouts, so we are not always going to get the name of a person by their number.