how to know the health status of your mobile battery

This MIUI secret code allows you to know the battery status of your Xiaomi.

One of the main hardware components of a smartphone is, without a doubt, its battery, since It is one of the most degraded and, in addition, its performance influences the use you make of the terminalbecause if it is no longer in good condition you will have to charge it several times a day or even consider buying a new device, since most current smartphones have an integrated battery.

For this reason, it is important to know the status of your mobile’s battery, but It is not always easy to access this information. There are certain brands that allow you to check this data through their hidden features. One of them is Xiaomi and today we come to tell you how can you check the health status of the battery of any terminal of the Chinese firm.

So you can check the battery status of your Xiaomi

MIUI, Xiaomi’s mobile operating system, has a wide variety of secret codes that allow you to unlock hidden functions and one of the most useful is the one that allows you to access the secret menu of your mobile battery.

To access the MIUI secret battery menu you simply have to open the phone application of your Xiaomi smartphone and enter the following code “##6485##“.

https://youtube.com/shorts/EqQVOFno_yA?feature=share

Once this is done, a screen will automatically appear with all the data of your mobile’s battery and to check its health status you will have to look at the specific parameter, MB_06.

This option tells you what the health status of the battery of your Xiaomi smartphone is. by an English word. Thus, if the battery status is good, the word Goodas you can see in the screenshots of a POCO F3 and a Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite that we leave you below these lines.

This MIUI secret menu will be really useful not only to check the battery status of your current mobile, but also to know if a second-hand mobile has a good battery or not.

