How to know the power limit of a charger

The charger is a fundamental piece when it comes to recharging our smartphone. Before recharging our mobile we must make sure that both the charger and the cable in question are of good quality and offer the same or a lower voltage than that offered by the original charger of our mobile.

How to know if a charger is of good quality?





Make sure the charger is of a recognized brand and read the power it offers in the section “Output“. This corresponds to the energy that will reach our smartphone. To find out the watts, you just have to multiply the voltage by the amps shown.

To know the maximum power with which a smartphone is compatible, what you should do is go to the manufacturer’s website and read its maximum power. Keep in mind that the power adapter that is included in the box is not always the one that offers the highest speed of the device. For example, the Xiaomi Pad 5 is compatible with up to 33W and the adapter that comes in the box is 20W.

You should bear in mind that if you use a charger from the same manufacturer as your mobile, despite the fact that it offers greater power, you should not worry, since if it is a more or less modern adapter, these usually recognize each other and adapt the load to each other.

Ampere, an additional measure

If, despite having followed the advice above, you want to make sure that your mobile receives enough voltage For the load to be successful, what we must do is download the Ampere application.

This app will be in charge of monitoring the charge of the device at all times and It will notify us if the operating system detects any error while the reload is being carried out.. Remember to take into account the quality of the cable, beyond the charger, which both have the same importance.