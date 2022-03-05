how to know which is the best

In addition, Bluetooth connectivity is another requirement. In this sense, we will not have to worry since it is supported by practically all mobile phones and tablets on the market. The connection is reliable, stable, secure and also offers a fast response. For this reason, all the options we have selected have this connectivity option.

Finally, we will have to keep in mind that the battery is large. More than 500 mAh is more than positive since this way it will last a day without having to recharge -and, we must not forget, that Bluetooth communication has its “cost” in energy needs-. Therefore, you always have to see if this is possible. It is also essential that the remote includes a application that offers both a synchronization guide and the possibility of map out the buttons, since the latter will make all existing games enjoyable in the best possible way.

What advantages do mobile controls offer us?

Comfort : There is no doubt that playing on mobile is not exactly comfortable. In fact, this activity can cause certain types of injuries to our hands. For this reason, using a controller gives us the comfort necessary so that our hands suffer much less.

: There is no doubt that playing on mobile is not exactly comfortable. In fact, this activity can cause certain types of injuries to our hands. For this reason, using a controller gives us the necessary so that our hands suffer much less. best gaming experience : This point is closely linked to the previous one, and that is that by enjoying greater comfort, our performance in games will be very superior . In this way, we will achieve better results in all those games that resist us due to the little playability that our smartphone allows us.

: This point is closely linked to the previous one, and that is that by enjoying greater comfort, our performance in games will be . In this way, we will achieve better results in all those games that resist us due to the little playability that our smartphone allows us. Versatility : Of course, the advantage of having a controller and, above all, with the right buttons, will allow us to play video games that were previously impossible for us. In addition, we will be able to configure the control as we please, which will provide us with a greater versatility .

: Of course, the advantage of having a controller and, above all, with the right buttons, will allow us to play video games that were previously impossible for us. In addition, we will be able to configure the control as we please, which will provide us with a . Price: Taking into account all the advantages that we have just mentioned, anyone would think that we are talking about expensive products. But nothing could be further from the truth, since the controls compatible with mobile phones are really cheap. Without a doubt, it is an investment that in the short and long term will be very worthwhile.

The best mobile controls: from lowest to highest price

Once we have reviewed the advantages that mobile controls offer us and the characteristics that we have to take into account to buy one, the time has come to show you some of the best models that we can find on the market. To make this choice even easier, we have organized them from lowest to highest price.

Yagala Mini Keyboard

With reduced dimensions of 15 x 10 x 1.3 cm and a weight of 160 grams, the Yagala Mini Keyboard It is positioned as one of the most comfortable options that we can find. Something that also favors its useful keyboard and the distribution of its buttons.

It is also worth noting his lithium ion battery, which will provide us with a really long game autonomy. In fact, if we want to maximize energy savings, we will have the possibility of using its automatic suspension function.

This command offers us a extensive connectivity, since it is not only compatible with smartphones, but also with tablets, smart televisions and consoles. It has a USB cable so you can easily connect it to your devices.

Finally, it should be noted that it has a backlight with 3 customizable colors, which will give us that extra touch of good taste. All this and much more can be yours for a really competitive price that is unrivaled in the market.

Zerone PL-608

Our next guest is this Zerone PL-608, a compact and very powerful gamepad that allows you to control any game precisely. It has a control joystick and four main buttons along with the select and start buttons. These buttons are fully customizable, so you can choose how you want to play at any time.

In addition to game control, it functions as a remote control, Bluetooth mouse or multimedia controller function. Thanks to its Bluetooth technology, you can reach up to 10 meters away from your device.

Ozkak mobile remote control

This remote for mobile Ozkak is designed to make playing on your smartphone as similar as possible to playing on a traditional console. You will have the option of hooking your phone to the controller itself, which will give you excellent comfort, something that its ergonomic design also favors.

Dispose of triggers in its upper part, from which we can control a large part of the game’s action. It is worth noting its sensitivity, allowing us a real-time gaming experience that, of course, will give us a certain advantage in our online games.

Of course, another point in favor of this Ozkak model is its price, since, as a general rule, it is usually around 19 euros. Few controls of this style you are going to find in the market for such a low price. Without a doubt, a great purchase option.

BMSARE command

If what you are looking for, above all, is comfort, without a doubt this command BMSARE It’s just what you were looking for. It has an ergonomic design capable of adapting to our hand perfectly, thanks, in part, to a textured grip very similar to that of console controls.

You can place your smartphone on top of the controller to fully enjoy the buttons, joysticks and triggers that this BMSARE offers us. In addition, you can forget about cables, since it works through Bluetooth and, even, to save battery life, it has a specific low consumption option.

For greater gaming immersion, this controller also incorporates a vibration function, so that they feel every blow, crash or fall. Without a doubt, you will feel that you are playing on your console but with all the advantages offered by doing it from your mobile.

It incorporates a lithium ion battery that will allow us to play uninterruptedly for nothing more and nothing less than 13 hours. To charge it, you will only have to use the USB cable that is included with the purchase of this product.

Shaks S3b

The first thing that draws our attention to this Shaks S3b is its incredible variety of customization. As if it were a traditional console, with it we can configure the speed of our buttons and joysticks, as well as their sensitivity and triggers.

Like the previous model, it also incorporates a vibration function that will help us at the time of game immersion. Another great point in favor of this Shaks is that it charges while you play, so you can play without any interruption.

It has dimensions of 5.75 x 11.68 x 4.32cm and a weight of 158 grams, so comfort is guaranteed. Something that its ergonomic design also helps: it will literally be like having a Playstation or Xbox controller in your hands.

Our recommendation

You know that in Topes de Gama we are very wet. And if on this occasion we had to opt for one of the models that we have offered you, our choice would be, without any doubt, the Shaks S3b. Why? Because she has absolutely everything.

Thanks to this controller we can live an intense gaming experience from our own mobile phone. It is the closest thing to playing on a console that you will find in the entire market. And, of course, something like that is appreciated. Also, if we take into account everything it offers us, its price is very, very juicy.

Even so, as we always tell you, there is no good choice, but one that best suits your needs.