How to know which is the most appropriate eyebrow format for my face and how to define them? – Em – 08/10/2022

Thick, round shapes, well combed and that transmit strength, power and a lot of style, this is how the eyebrows, the indisputable frame of the gaze. Hair removal and styling with thread and organic products that stimulate their growth, in addition to the correct makeup products, are some secrets to make an impact.

And it is that the eyebrows can be its best attribute, because who does not remember the arched, bushy and feline eyebrows of the beautiful actress elizabeth taylor or, in more recent times, those of Lily Collins -star of the series Emily in Paris- with her thick and always well-groomed eyebrows.

They confirm how this part of the face becomes a differentiating factor and, therefore, wearing them arranged naturally now, as in the days of the unforgettable Liz Taylor, is a trend that does not lose its validity.

This is stated by Romero Jennings, director of Makeup Artistry at MAC Cosmetics, based in New York, who confesses his obsession with creating impressive looks. Figures such as Dita Von Teese, Rosamund Pike, Solange Knowles (sister of Beyoncé), among many others, have passed through his hands.

“Bring the raised eyebrows, a little pointed and very elegant” is the style in vogue, he says. Something easy to achieve “with an eyebrow pencil with strokes as fine as the hair in this area and a transparent gel that helps to enhance its color, direction and suspension”.

An epilator to remove the hair and define them and a brush to comb them up, before cutting them, are essential in the beauty set, adds Jennings. So much attention demands this part of the face that there are already specialized sites in the care and beautification of it.

The slogan is “to use products that are not aggressive or invasive for the skin or the eyebrows, but rather enhance their naturalness,” says Maryory Becerra, a specialist on the subject.

Jaramillo herself mentioned in a masterclass that they do not do micropigmentation – a method that has become popular to mark the eyebrows – because as it is not natural it has future effects such as changes in the color of the area and can clog the follicles in this area.

Hair removal: the first step

The experience at Catalina Jaramillo begins with taking measurements, “we make sure that the shape of the eyebrows of women and men enhance their features and gaze,” Maryory points out.

Then, they make a map of these and observe what little hairs are left over or missing to delineate them. At the same time, each user is recommended the products and techniques that may be needed to stimulate hair growth and to have thicker and more defined eyebrows.

Due to the importance of visagismo of the face and the needs of each person, Jaramillo recommends leaving hair removal in the hands of professionals.

This is hair removal with thread

With this Hindu technique, immediate changes in the shape of the eyebrows are noticed:

1. The area is exfoliated with a caviar-based product to remove dead cells and activate the eyebrow follicle and hair growth.

2. With a thread, the experts remove excess hair. This technique does not stain the skin and prevents the eyelid from sagging.

3. They apply an organic dye to enhance their natural tone. There are those who prefer to wear them darker and others, medium or more subdued. The color effect lasts on average three days.

How should you make up your eyebrows to shape them?

Cosmetic and personal care brands are increasingly developing products with cutting-edge technology that make it easy to beautify your brows in seconds. And you can get it that easy:

1. Select a brow pencil, gel, or eyeshadow that is a shade close to your hair color.

2. Brush the brow gel or pencil along the base of the brows (the bottom part). Try to do it gently so that they are not so marked.

3. You can use a white highlighter pencil to make the lower part of the eyebrow look lighter and therefore better appreciate its definition.

4. With the tip of the brush or pencil you can fill in and give more color. The more passes, the more volume and thickness. Follow the natural shape of your eyebrows and try to only fill in the blanks, without overdoing it.

5. If you want an ultra defined and impressive look, use the gel with your favorite eyebrow liner, recommends Alejandra Angulo, brand manager of Treatment and Personal Care at Yanbal Colombia.

6. Take advantage of the shape of your eyebrows, do not look for them to resemble that of a celebrity. Make up and comb them without taking away their naturalness.