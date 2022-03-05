How to know who has entered my Instagram account: Visits and hacking

The steps are very simple, although they may vary depending on the application update or some change in the interface, but we can do it from settings.

If we have the feeling that someone has entered our profile or our account has been hacked, we can check where our Instagram is accessed from, when and by whom. You can know who has entered your Instagram account if you think someone is spying on you or there is suspicious activity. Or see all the changes made.

We must differentiate two cases: how to know who has entered my instagram account from the point of view of account theft or hacking. Or who has entered my Instagram account as a follower or viewer to see photos or videos, to see the different stories of the profile, etc. In any case, we will explain both options and how we can see who enters, who accesses your profile.

Activity and login

Let’s go to the Instagram application on our phone

We open our profile

We touch the three points or lines in the upper right corner

A menu will open with different options and sections

Tap on the first one, next to the gear, open Setting

Here inside you will see all aspects of settings

Look for the section “Security”

The section that interests us here is the first: Login security. We will see a series of aspects that we can configure: password, login activity, saved login information, two-step authentication, Instagram emails, quick security check…

Tap on the option “Activity and login” and a window will open where we will see where the session has been started, when and from where. We will see a list at the bottom of the screen where we will see the city from which the session has been started, if it is active or not (or how long ago it was started) and from which device.

Also, from here we can Sign off if we were not the ones who started it. We can see the date, time and device and you can tap on the three points to bring up the map with the location of the login along with a blue button that allows us to close it. This will prevent intruders.

Check data

But in addition, there are more options to see if someone has entered our profile or if any changes have been made without our permission. The steps are identical to the previous ones and we go to the security section from the app settings. And once here we go to “data and history” and “access to data”. Here we will see all the information of your account if we want to know any changes: change in privacy, in phone numbers, in the email address, in the search history. We can see every movement in your account but also stories that you have interacted with, quizzes, music, questions answered, etc.

We simply have to open each category, each section. The main categories we see are “account information”, “profile information”, contacts, account activity, stories you’ve engaged with, and ads. Under each section, as you can see in the image, you will find a link to “see all” and it will give you all the information about your interactions, changes, etc.

Who enters your profile to see it

Another option is that we want to know who accesses my profile from the point of view of followers who want to see our stories or our photos in the feed. In this case, there are many applications that promise to tell us who enters our Instagram profile, who sees our photos, who sees our account. In most cases, these applications are scams and it is absolutely impossible to know who enters our profile if we have it marked as “public”. They can come in, view our feed photos and leave without leaving a trace. As long as no “like” is missed by mistake, of course. You cannot know who visits you if you have it public.

If you keep it private, we’ll know who sees our profile because it will have to be yes or yes among our friends. Any user who does not follow us will not be able to see it and we can limit who follows us and who does not. We simply have to go to our profile, go to the “privacy” section within the settings and here the section is “private account” with a switch that allows us to have the private or public account.

who sees your stories

What we can know is who sees our Instagram stories and we can even limit that they do not see them, that they do not access our content without permission. To know who sees our stories we must do it on a story that you have published in the last 24 hours, not before. We simply go to our Instagram profile and tap on the upper left corner where “Your story” will appear. On it, slide up and all the people who have seen it will appear. We cannot search among these people manually but we will have to see the viewings one by one to know who sees it.

We can also prevent someone from seeing our stories if we have a public profile and someone doesn’t like us, for example. In that case, we can do it from the settings and we can choose to hide the story from as many people as we want.

Let’s go to Instagram on our mobile phone

We touch on the three points or lines in the upper right corner

We open Settings

Let’s go to the “ History ”

” Here we will find the section “ Hide history…”

Open this section

You will see all your contacts

Use the search engine and mark all the contacts that we want not to see the stories. We can add as many as we want do not see the content we upload but you should keep in mind that they will see the photos uploaded to the feed. Mark with a blue check all those who will not see what you upload here. We can change it as many times as we want depending on the content we upload.