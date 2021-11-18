How to learn to sing like a star, Nicole Kidman’s teacher arrives in Palermo

Mary Setrakian, the great Broadway master voice teacher, will be in Palermo to hold two masterclasses organized by the singer-songwriter Lucina Lanzara for Nota Preziosa. The classes, a basic open to all and an advanced subject upon application, will take place respectively on Friday 19 November and Sunday 21 November at the sixteenth-century church of San Giovanni Decollato, in Palermo.

In singing, the ability to connect the emotional world to the vocal technique is everything. For this Nicole Kidman chose Mary Setrakian to face the auditions of the film “Moulin Rouge” with which she won the Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination. Even Michael Bolton, the singer with four octaves of vocal range, while continuing to study with Seth Riggs, chose Mary to better face his performances.

Mary’s biography is studded with the names of Broadway’s greats. She performs professionally in New York and Los Angeles, and is an international level master voice teacher. His masterclasses are aimed at artists of all professional levels. Mary holds a master’s degree in voice performance with distinction from the New England Conservatory, graduated from Stanford University in Music / Voice with Honors. He invented the “The Revolutionary Send” method that allows everyone, professionals and amateurs, to free their voice. To participate in his masterclasses you don’t have to sing professionally, but want to find your true voice.

The basic masterclass will be on Friday 19th November from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm and is open to everyone, not just professional singers, subject to availability. The advanced masterclass will take place on Sunday 21 November from 13.30 to 19.30. The places for the advanced are 12 in all and can be accessed after having participated in the basic and after applying directly evaluated by Setrakian. Each candidate will work on a piece of their choice, with the help of the accompanying pianist Ciccio Leo. Included in the price, the advanced offers the possibility of making a professional video clip edited by Vancardo. For registration write to: notapreziosa@gmail.com.