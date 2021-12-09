How to leave a WhatsApp group without getting noticed

WhatsApp groups are beautiful and useful, often also fun and relaxing: however they are many, now each of us is in various groups for work, sport or school and this can involve a some stress in terms of continuous notifications and updates.

Then there is also the case, not so remote, that to add us to the umpteenth group it was someone we just don’t like, but that for diplomatic reasons we cannot “bounce”. In short, the reasons for wanting to leave a group without fanfare they can be different, the important thing is that there is a solution.

Yes, because as we all know, when we leave a WhatsApp group all the other members are informed: not only that, from that moment we can no longer read anything of what is written on that chat. The solution that we suggest instead allows you to either avoid the embarrassment of public abandonment than to continue peeking at the chat without major annoyances.

First of all, you need to disable notifications by entering the group and clicking on the three dots at the top: from the options choose “disable notifications” and then “always”. At this point, exit the group and from the list of usual chats press again, for a long time, on the group itself: by doing so you can archive.

Since then the chat will no longer be reported to you among those you usually use, you will not receive notifications and you will not know practically anything, as if you had left the group: to those who attend it no notification will appear and you will continue to be part of it in all respects.

If every now and then you want to check what happens, you can always go to archived chats and search for it, in order to keep you updated if someone asks a specific question to you: if it has already happened in your absence, you can always say (and it is not so far from the truth) that you have lost the notification among the many groups of which you are part.