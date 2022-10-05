How to leave and remain friends, the Capotondi-Pezzi case

Cristiana Capotondi announced the birth of her first daughter on September 16, revealing for the first time that her historical partner, Andrea Pezzi, is not the father of the child, even if everyone, at the announcement of the pregnancy last July, had assumed that it was so. In reality, as we discovered from the beautiful message released in the press by Capotondi, she and Pezzi broke up in the summer of 2021, after 15 years of relationship. However, they remained close, friends and accomplices, so much so that Capotondi asked her ex to stay close to her while her daughter with another man was born; and to pieces to say yes to this request, with all my heart.

So, while the actress declared that “it came natural to seek Andrea’s protection and complicity, our affection and bond remain so strong”, saying she was incredibly grateful to her ex for the support, he added that he was proud of the woman who has been close to him for many years and of his choice to protect the baby on the way.

Capotondi and Pezzi have chosen to let themselves go in a very sweet way, in the midst of a balance that seems idyllic. But which, in an existence also made up of conflicts, quarrels, lies and betrayals, is not always reachable. Take the Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt case: their divorce, which landed in front of a court judge who is probing every second of their relationship, is becoming more and more disturbing. The latest news reports the actress’s accusation against her ex-husband of having suffocated her (involving one of their children in this fit of anger), in a crescendo of violence and recriminations from which she cannot go back. And what to say about the couple Ilary Blasi and Francesco Tottiwho after having sworn in the press that they did not want to harm each other for the sake of the children they had together, ended up making merciless statements in the newspapers, publishing cringe videos, fighting over bags and Rolexes?

There are middle ground between the shouted goodbyes and the harmonious ones, it’s true. And perhaps those we should aim for. But how is it done? We asked the psychologist, psychotherapist and hypnotherapist Fabiana di Segni.

Is the balance in leaving oneself (like Pezzi and Capotondi) a possible undertaking?

«The way in which we say goodbye depends above all on the lexicon and system of values ​​shared by the couple from their birth to the epilogue. When we separate, there should be a sort of transition of status, in which both partners are aware of their roles, they must be able to represent themselves both individually and with respect to each other, in this new order “, said the doctor. Drawings. When this ability to represent oneself without the other is lacking, there is also the possibility of reorganizing oneself on a personal level, of completely detaching oneself from what has been. And not only that, you risk ending up on the battlefield of recriminations, perhaps in a courtroom, trapped in the anger of a bond that has become a conflict. You see Jolie-Pitt and Blasi-Totti.

«Conflict, in this sense, is also a relationship. Couples who are unable to separate continue to remain linked, nurturing that relationship with the conflict. Anger », Di Segni continues,« brings us closer to the other, does not allow us to distance ourselves. And it makes it more difficult to reach the final stages of separation, the emotional and finally the psychic one, in which we are really “other” from our ex partner and we can begin to rebuild a new world of relationships without him, in a healthy and balanced way ».

This does not mean that a collaborative farewell, in which you do not necessarily get to argue and hate each other, is not possible. Of course, a harmonious separation like that of Pezzi and Capotondi really looks like a unicorn.

«In their case it seems to me that I have before us a couple who share certain values, even after the farewell, in which presence and care are the cornerstones for maintaining the solidity of daily life. Of course, the one communicated by both is a very particular choice. From a sentimental point of view they both seem to have reached the conclusion that it was right to leave each other at the peak of a love closed in harmony; Capotondi, by virtue of the affection and esteem he still feels for her ex, asked him to be close to her in a delicate moment such as pregnancy and the birth of another person’s child, and he, with great courage, accepted . But it remains to be seen how this balance will be maintained, which could be undermined by the start of new relationships by both, which could interfere in this sort of emotional pact, ”Dr. Di Segni told us. So no, that of Capotondi and pieces it is not normal, because there is not much clarity with respect to the roles of each, but this does not necessarily mean that the balance has to fade.

“You stay close to an ex for various reasons, not least the fear of loneliness. But friendship with a person who has been close to us for many years is not always destined to end: commitment and mutual esteem are needed, but it can be done “.