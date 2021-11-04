How to leave your psychologist

Leaving your therapist is a bit like breaking up with your partner. Personally it took me three months and several unsuccessful attempts, but I managed to do it too. My therapist was very helpful and I have no regrets about our sessions, but something in me had changed.

Instead of being clear and honest, though, I used a number of nasty tricks to extricate myself from a relationship that felt like it wasn’t working right. The situation was actually very confused: I felt guilty, terrified by possible reactions and increasingly tied to his person.

So I found myself canceling appointments at the last moment, talking a lot more than usual during some sessions and definitely less in others. I had gotten to the point where I wrote myself lists of things to say during our meetings, only to find myself sitting in front of her babbling about nothing.

I’m not the only one. Rachel *, whose name was changed for privacy reasons, has been dating therapists since she was six. In the last year he has attended one specialized in hypnosis, which however does not fully coincide with his needs. “I find it hard to tell her I need more,” he says. “I’ve been trying for months. I can’t, I’m scared and worried. “

In my case, it was a phrase from my mother that pushed me to change. “Be honest about your intentions,” she told me. “You’re going to her for a very specific reason. If you don’t want to go there anymore, don’t lie to her. If you start lying to your therapist, you won’t be able to do without it. ”

So I picked up the phone and played the optimism card. “It’s a good thing,” I pointed out to the therapist. “It means I’m getting by and I don’t need your help anymore.” My therapist didn’t resist and the call lasted less than three minutes. I consider myself very lucky to have had such a positive experience and am very grateful to my ex-therapist for making the process painless.

But it doesn’t always go this way. Why can it be so difficult to stop therapy and why does even the thought make us feel guilty? According to Ghislain Rubio de Teran, a therapist specializing in relationships and anxiety, in the relationship between the patient and the doctor there are issues of an emotional nature similar to family or romantic ones.

“There are three stages in therapy,” he explains. “The initial phase where we meet and form an alliance. The middle phase where you work through and within the relationship. And finally the phase of separation. The latter ends up raising questions about autonomy and attachment, ”he specifies. “It is normal to have difficulties. But, in fact, closing the relationship with the therapist is also part of the therapy. “

Some people find it particularly difficult to end a relationship. Adrien *, whose name was also changed for privacy reasons, started seeing a therapist in 2016. A year later, after breaking up with her partner, she had two sessions a week. Then, after a particularly pleasant summer, he decided to stop the sessions.

“I never wanted to spend too much time in therapy and I never wanted to create an overly addictive relationship,” says Adrien. “But when I talked to the therapist about it, he told me it wasn’t the best time to stop.”

For several months, therefore, Adrien has been at a crossroads, unable to decide whether to listen to himself or to the therapist. “I would like to stop here, but at the same time I admit that I end each session feeling better.”

There is a reason behind this feeling of well-being, and it comes from the fact that going to therapy is a way to really feel listened to. “We feel accepted as we are, because we are allowed to be vulnerable,” explains de Teran. “It’s a very important fact, but it can be addictive.” And it is here that the therapist’s sense of responsibility is found, “who must guide the patient towards autonomy.”

Adrien’s situation therefore raises some questions: How do you part with a therapist who is preventing you from doing so? Can it really contradict a patient’s wishes? For de Teran, both the question and the answer have a moral connotation. “From the point of view of the code of ethics it is clear: the therapist’s job is to encourage autonomy and respect the patient’s wishes regarding the end of the relationship.”

So how do you get rid of a therapist without the situation escalating? There is no solution in the strict sense, you just need a little courage and honesty. Easier said than done, obviously.