How to link Apple Pencil to an iPad

There are currently two different Apple Pencil models on the market. They are referred to as first and second generation, and not all are compatible with the same model of iPad. This is really important because if you have a first generation Apple Pencil you will be able to use them on some really specific models and with no others. Even if you want, the device will not be able to detect it and it will not be able to. We show you below the detailed list as a reminder so that you know exactly the compatibility that will be followed.

While it may seem like connecting an Apple Pencil is pretty rudimentary, there are a few different considerations to keep in mind. Among these, it stands out, for example, ensuring the pencil model that works with the iPad, and also the possibility of recharging the accessory before using it for the first time.

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later models

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later models

Apple Pencil (1st generation)

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st or 2nd generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

Do you have enough charge?

Although it may seem like a fairly logical thing, the Apple Pencil must activate its Bluetooth connection in order to pair. This chip requires power to be able to activate properly. Keep in mind that if you have a brand new Apple Pencil, it may arrive completely uncharged. This is something merely regulatory for protection when carrying out air transport. In this way, when you receive it, it will be completely unloaded.

The first thing you are going to have to check in this regard is that it has a minimum load. If not, you’ll need to charge using the instructions provided with the accessory. This can be charged through magnetism with the iPad itself if you have the second generation model, or by making a physical connection through the Lightning input that can be found. This can be connected to an iPad or also using the adapter that can be found in the pack itself.

Apple Pencil pairing process

Once these considerations have been taken into account, you can take action and carry out the linking process itself. As in the previous case, it is necessary to distinguish the process to be followed in the case of the first and second generation models, as we will see below.

On a 2nd generation Apple Pencil

In this case, the Apple Pencil has a magnetic surface on one of its sides. This will be responsible for associating with the iPad through the connector that will be found on one of its sides. Without a doubt, it is a great advantage, since it offers a fairly stable system, meaning that it cannot be unhooked in a really easy way. Through this system of magnetism it is possible to transmit, in addition to information, also the necessary energy so that it can be recharged.

To be able to link in this case, you simply have to attach the Apple Pencil to the magnetic connector on the side of the iPad. You have to do it in a focused way and without having to exert any kind of pressure. It is important to make the connection on the correct side of the iPad, seeing the corresponding doll on one of these. If everything worked correctly, a characteristic animation of the Apple Pencil moving will appear on the screen. This is an indication that the connection has been made correctly and it can be used immediately if there is sufficient charge.

first generation model

If we talk about the first generation Apple Pencil, it should be noted that there is no magnetism system. At the opposite end to the tip, it has a small cap that can be easily removed with a magnetism system to prevent it from falling. Once you remove this cap, you will simply have to perform the following steps:

Plug the Apple Pencil into the Lightning port on the iPad. If all went well, a pop-up message will appear with the word “Link. Tap Pair and wait a few seconds before you can start using the pen on your device.

Once the connection has been made, you should know that it will always stay that way until the iPad is restarted, you activate the airplane mode or pair it with another iPad. In the event that any of these situations occurs, what you are going to have to do is repeat the process in its entirety. As you can see, it can be quite simple in these cases to make the link.

The most common problems in the process

Keep in mind that although it may seem like something quite simple, the process can fail. That is, the link cannot be performed correctly. From Apple they recommend in these situations to make sure that the Apple Pencil is completely centered with the magnetic connector if it is the second generation model. In the case of the first generation model, you will always have to assess that the connector is as clean as possible so that it can be easily detected.

You should know that as we have mentioned before, the Apple Pencil requires Bluetooth to be linked. In this way, you will have to follow the path Settings> Bluetooth and make sure that the option is fully active. On this same screen, you will be able to search for the Apple Pencil on your already linked devices. If it is, especially if previous attempts have been made, you will click on the letter i on the side. In the menu that appears you will have access to touch bypass device so that you are completely unbound and start from scratch.

But if there is no way for the binding to start, you will need to check that it is fully charged to start the binding. But in addition to this, if it still does not link, you should try changing the iPad to determine exactly what is failing. Likewise, you will always be able to go to an Apple Store to be able to have immediate technical assistance with this device.