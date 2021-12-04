How to live Advent, a time of hope beyond the fears of Covid





A nativity scene at the time of the pandemic – Ansa

It started on Sunday, November 28th Advent, the strong season of the liturgical year that prepares for Christmas. The first Sunday of Advent opened on new liturgical year. There are four Sundays of Advent in the Roman rite, while in the Ambrosian rite there are six and in fact Advent has already begun on Sunday 14 November. TOEven this year Advent continues to be marked by the pandemic, by anti-Covid measures during the liturgies and by the necessary prudence during the celebrations.

A crib at the time of Covid with “masked” figurines – Ansa

The pandemic also changes the Pope’s agenda to avoid gatherings and therefore the risk of contagion: on December 8, the solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, there is only a private act of devotion to the Virgin without the traditional exit to the Spanish Steps for prayer in front of the monument of the Immaculate Conception and the floral tribute; on 24 December, the Christmas Eve Mass in the Basilica of San Pietro will be brought forward again this year at 19.30. “Jesus invites us not to be afraid – Pope Francis explained on November 28 in his first Angelus of Advent in St. Peter’s Square -. Do not be afraid because He will come, Jesus will come back, Jesus will come, he promised it ». And he defined this time as «a good occasion to ask ourselves: what weighs down my heart? What burdens my spirit? What makes me sit in the chair of laziness? It is sad to see Christians “in an armchair”! What are the mediocrities that paralyze me, the vices, what are the vices that crush me to the ground and prevent me from raising my head? ». Then the call to prayer. «In Advent – the Pope suggested – get used to saying, for example:“ Come, Lord Jesus ”. Only this, but to say it: “Come, Lord Jesus”. This time of preparation for Christmas is beautiful: let’s think about the crib, let’s think about Christmas, and let’s say from the heart: “Come, Lord Jesus, come” ».

Pope Francis during an Angelus of Advent – photo Lapresse

The liturgy

Advent began with the first Vespers of the first Sunday of Advent and ends before the first Vespers of Christmas. The color of the liturgical vestments worn by the priest is purple; on the third Sunday of Advent (that is, Sunday Wade) can optionally be used the pink, to represent the joy for the coming of Christ. In the Eucharistic celebration the Gloria is not recited, so that it resounds more vividly in the Mass of the night for the Nativity of the Lord.

The priest with purple vestments during Advent – Avvenire

THE traditional names of Advent Sundays they are taken from the first words of the Antiphon at the entrance to the Mass. The first Sunday is called of You got up for you (“To you I raise”, Psalm 25); the second Sunday is called del Populus Sion (“People of Zion”, Isaiah 30.19.30); the third Sunday is that of Gaudete (“Rejoice”, Philippians 4.4.5); the fourth Sunday is that of Rorate (“Stillate”, Isaiah 45.8).

Pope Francis with the pink chasuble during Advent – Ansa

The origin of Advent

The term Advent derives from the word “coming”, in Latin adventus. The word adventus it can be translated as “presence”, “arrival”, “coming”. In the language of the ancient world it was a technical term used to indicate the arrival of an official, the visit of the king or emperor in a province. But it could also indicate the coming of the divinity, which comes out of its hiding to manifest itself with power, or which is celebrated in the cult.

“Jesse’s Tree” in Worms Cathedral in Germany – Avvenire

Christians adopted the word Advent to express their relationship with Christ: Jesus is the King, who entered this poor “province” called land to visit everyone; he makes those who believe in him participate in the feast of his advent. With the word adventus it basically meant: God is here, he has not withdrawn from the world, he has not left us alone. Even if we cannot see and touch him as happens with sensitive realities, he is here and comes to visit us in many ways.

The time of waiting, of conversion and of hope

Advent is “a time of waiting, of conversion, of hope”, as the Directory on Popular Piety and the Liturgy explains. And the time of waiting of the coming of God which is celebrated in its two moments: the first part of the season of Advent invites us to awaken the expectation of the glorious return of Christ; then, as Christmas approaches, the second part of Advent postpones to the mystery of the Incarnation and calls to welcome the Word made man for the salvation of all. This is explained in the first Preface of Advent, that is the prayer that “opens” the Eucharistic liturgy within the Mass after the Offertory. In the revised version of the new Missal it is emphasized that the Lord “at his first advent in the humility of the human condition fulfilled the ancient promise and opened for us the way of eternal salvation”. Then he adds: “When he comes again in the splendor of glory, he will call us to possess the promised kingdom that we now dare to hope to be vigilant in waiting”.

A Mass during the season of Advent – Avvenire

Advent is then conversion time, to which the liturgy of this strong moment invites with the voice of the prophets and above all of John the Baptist: “Repent, because the kingdom of heaven is near” (Matteo 3, 2). Finally it is the time of joyful hope that the salvation already worked by and the realities of grace already present in the world reach their maturity and fullness, so that the promise will be transformed into possession, faith into vision, and “we will be similar to him and we will see him as he is “(1 John 3, 2).

The Advent Readings

The readings – in 2021/22 those of Year C will follow – testify to this subdivision of Advent. In first Sunday of Advent the Gospel (Luca 21.25-28.34-36) describes “the Son of man coming on a cloud with great power and glory” and remembers that “your deliverance is near”. In second Sunday of Advent – December 5 – the Gospel (Luca 3,1-6) has at its center John the Baptist who foretells “a Baptism of conversion” and is “the voice of one crying out in the desert: Prepare the way of the Lord”.

“San Giovanni Battista” by Caravaggio at the National Galleries of Ancient Art in Rome – Ansa

In third Sunday of Advent – December 12 – the Gospel (Luca 3,10-18) dwells again on the Baptist who explains: “I baptize you with water; but he comes who is stronger than me, to whom I am not worthy to untie the laces of the sandals ». Finally, the Gospel oflast Sunday Advent (Luca 1,39-45) – December 19 – is that of the meeting between Mary and Elizabeth who addresses the Virgin with these words: «Blessed are you among women and blessed is the fruit of your womb! To what do I owe that the mother of my Lord comes to me? ».

Mary, icon of Advent

In the rhythms of the liturgical year Advent is the Marian time par excellence. Paul VI clearly remembers this in paragraph 4 of the Marialis Cultus: “In this way the faithful, who live the spirit of Advent with the Liturgy, considering the ineffable love with which the Virgin Mother awaited her Son, are invited to take her as a model and to prepare themselves to meet the Savior who is coming, in prayer, exulting in his praise ». The time of Advent therefore has as its icon that of the Virgin. Pope Francis stressed that “Mary is the” way “that God himself prepared to come into the world” and she is “the one who made possible the incarnation of the Son of God,” the revelation of the mystery, shrouded in silence for centuries eternal “(Romans 16:25) »thanks« to his humble and courageous ‘yes’ ». The presence of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception – 8 December – is part of the mystery that Advent celebrates: Mary is the prototype of redeemed humanity, the most sublime fruit of Christ’s redemptive coming. And in this strong time the figure of the Virgin is presented as the icon of trusting and vigilant expectation, of attentive and concrete availability to the mystery of God.