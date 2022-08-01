How to live more than 100 years, according to the pioneer of preventive medicine in Spain

The Life expectancy in Spain it stands at 83.5 years for both sexes, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics. Women live a measure of 85.83 years and men, 80.24 years.

However, the gender gap has narrowed since 1999, when the difference was 6.9 years in favor of women. Currently, that inequality is only 5.59 years.

And our country is the fifth European country, behind Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Malta, Sweden and Italy, with the highest life expectancy.

Without a doubt, one of the longest-lived in the world, despite the fact that in the last year it has dropped in the ranking due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Outside our borders, Okinawa, an island south of Japan, is one of the areas where people live the longest: some 50,000 inhabitants are well over 100 years of age.

How do you manage to live so many years?

The medicine for healthy aging It’s the key.

The Doctor Angel Durantez Prados (Autonomous University of Madrid, 1987) is the pioneer of proactive preventive medicine in Spain.

The expert has been directing his own clinic since 2017 where he cares for his patients with a single objective, as he explains to ‘Health Guides’, to prolong health.

Proactive preventive medicine, what is it and how is it carried out?

It is known as the health paradigm of the 21st century. It is a medicine that, instead of being reactive to the disease (which starts when you are sick), acts before the appearance of any pathology, especially non-communicable ones, which are those associated with the process of aging:

Cardiovascular.

Cancer.

Diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Neurocognitive deterioration and the musculoskeletal system (osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, loss of muscle mass and strength…).

Basically, we try to act before they manifest with their symptoms to postpone their appearance and lengthen the period of life in good health.

At what age do you have to think about old age?





What we do after the age of 35 will determine our old age…

Proactive preventive medicine for aging should be put in place from the age of 35 or 40.

Among colleagues who are dedicated to this specialty, we consider that the decade of the 50s is very decisive for our old age. What is done in those ten years will have a great influence on what the future quality of life will be like.

And why after 50 years of age? It is due to two reasons.

On the one hand, menopause in women, which usually arrives between 47 and 53 years. It is a key moment. And on the other, the androgenic deficit and the decline in testosterone levels in men, which manifests itself with very striking symptoms.

Until what age should preventive medicine and a healthy life be prioritized?

We should never stop taking care of ourselves. It is a plan for life, until you enter a phase of total deterioration.

I once asked one of my teachers in the United States, when do your patients stop coming to see you? And he answered me: when they die.

It is estimated that in 2040 Spanish women could have a life expectancy of 89 years (four years more than today)

And it is that the objective of this medicine is to extend the phase in well-being and health until the last day before death. This is what is known as morbidity compression: delaying the loss of autonomy until very advanced ages.

How long could we Spaniards live if we take care of ourselves throughout our lives?

There are studies published in the scientific journal The Lancet which estimate that in the year 2040 Spanish women could have a life expectancy of 89 years (four years more than today).

There are also predictions for 2060, which predicts a life expectancy of 93 years: 92 years for men and 94 years for women.

Thus, we will live more than 90 years in the coming decades, yes, with the permission of a new pandemic, which would produce a considerable reduction in life expectancy.

Living more than 100 years, will it be possible in general?

It is not a utopia, because in fact there are more and more centenarians (in Spain, according to the INE, there are more than 17,000 people over 100 years of age). Which means that the number of centenarians has been multiplied by five or even by ten than it was two decades ago in our country.

Many of those people who exceed 90, touch 100. There will be a time when a record for maximum longevity will be broken again, which right now is 122 years and 174 days, in 1997.

The silver medal is Kana Tanaka, a Japanese woman who died at the age of 119 years and 108 days.

In men, however, the maximum life expectancy is 114 years.





Why is there such a difference between men and women?

The Y chromosome plays a fundamental role (according to a study in flies carried out by researcher Doris Bachtrog, from the University of California at Berkeley and published in the journal PLOS Genetics).

This loss favors early aging, but it has also been said that men submit to lifestyles that are not as healthy as women’s.

In any case, there is no doubt that men who take care of themselves also live less than women, an average of 4-5 years less.

It must be recognized that estrogens in women have a cardioprotective effect. However, the hormonal theory that it is the hormones that justify their longer life expectancy, I do not believe very much. There have to be other factors.

What are the keys to live longer and better?

Genetics does not influence more than 30% in our quality of life. And it is that genetics is influenced by lifestyle, what is known as the ambiome, that is, a mixture of factors that depend on us (smoking, drinking alcohol, sedentary lifestyle…) and others that do not depend (living in a country at war, pollution, stress…).

The ambiome contributes 70% to life expectancy, how long we are going to live and with what quality.

We are now approaching the aging process as if it were a disease

Most importantly, lead a healthy life:

Physical exercise. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends doing moderate aerobic physical activity for at least 150 to 300 minutes. For additional benefits, they can be extended beyond 300 minutes a week by performing a strength routine at least twice a week.

A correct diet with all the nutrients necessary to stay healthy and energetic.

Sleep hygiene. Establish a routine to sleep well and get restful sleep.

Avoid toxic habits such as tobacco, alcohol or narcotic substances.





Where is proactive preventive medicine going?

There is more and more awareness, but it depends a lot on the health of the country.

In Spain, since you do not pay per consultation, there is a perception that it is free. This means that many people do not think about prevention, since they will go to the doctor when they get sick. Thus, there is less of a ‘healthy conscience’.

I perceive that there are more and more people interested in prevention, especially young people over 30 years of age. And this is producing an advance in this specialty: addressing the aging process as if it were a disease.

Currently, those diseases associated with decline caused by age are prevented. However, what we will see in the future is that there will be methods to treat at the cellular level the deterioration that occurs due to aging, which, in turn, is the cause of the appearance of these diseases.

In short, aging will be treated and there will be no prevention of cardiovascular diseases.