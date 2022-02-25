how to look at it at all times to know its evolution

we will explain how to see the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies through the Internet, so that you can see how it is evolving at all times and if it goes up or down. Cryptocurrencies are a product that tends to have a very volatile value, and you can see great rises and incredible falls in its price in a matter of hours.

Therefore, in the event that you want to buy cryptocurrencies or have bought and want to see its value, we are going to give you the simplest tools you can use. We will start with the simplest, and then we will propose some pages where you can also look at it.

The easiest: use your search engine

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the major cryptocurrencies have already become so popular that all Internet search engines include the possibility of showing you their value without the need to enter any web page. It is enough to enter the search engine, such as Google or Bing, and write a term like bitcoin value, Ethereum Valueor change these names to another cryptocurrency of your choice.

When you do the search, the most normal thing will appear is that your search engine shows you an information module in the search results, in which you can see a graph with the evolution of the value. In addition, these graphs can have tabs so you can see the evolution of one day, five days, one month, six months, one year or even five years.

modules can be available for most major cryptocurrencies. This means that you will not even need to enter any specific web page to see the value of your cryptocurrencies, since it will appear directly in the search results without you having to do anything else.

Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri

The other easier option is to ask your assistant, be it Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. You can do it through your mobile or through any smart device that has them included, from the television to your smart speaker.

Here, the command is the same. You have to tell your assistant bitcoin value or ask him for the value of another cryptocurrency by saying his name, and he will answer you with the data. Here, depending on the assistant, they may be satisfied with telling you the price that is right now, although someone like Alexa will also tell you the difference compared to another day.

You can also use third-party websites

And finally, You can also use third-party websites, since there are many specialized in cryptocurrencies. Here, these pages can offer you extended information on practically any cryptocurrency, and even advanced options for continuous monitoring of the value. Many of them also allow you to buy cryptocurrencies.

coinbase : Coinbase is one of the reference websites when it comes to buying cryptocurrencies, and it also has its own monitoring system. You will have to register to get all the options and save your favorite cryptocurrencies, but without logging in you can see a small summary of the status of the main ones and their value in euros. His website is coinbase.com.

: Another of the main pages where you can buy Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, exchanging dollars and euros for them. Like Coinbase, you need to have an account to get the detailed information, but already in its index you can see the status of the most important cryptocurrencies. His website is bitstamp.net.

: And if you don't want to need to register to have a complete index in which to see all the values ​​of dozens of cryptocurrencies, this page shows you the values ​​of a large number of them at a glance. You can see the current price they have, their value change in the last 24 hours and a small graph with the evolution of the value. His website is coincodex.com.

: It is a slightly more complex website than the previous ones. Yes, it gives you the value of the main cryptocurrencies in real time, but only in a module within a web full of content, although you can click on Major cryptocurrencies to see the full list of values. But the website itself is geared towards investment in general, and also shows a lot of related news and major stocks. Its website is es.investing.com.