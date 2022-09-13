How to look for work in the United States from Latin America

If the idea is to look for work in the United States from a Latin American country, several points must be taken into account.

The first issue is to access a work visa. Those who do not have permanent residence will need a temporary permit. which is known as “green card”.

In certain specializations and jobs -such as engineering, software or teaching-, there are companies that facilitate legal issues.







Fast food chains have a high turnover of people Photo Shutterstock.

On the other hand, we must not lose sight of the fact that today there are a large number of portals that offer the option of applying for different positions online.

Find job opportunities

JobOption

It consists of a metasearch engine that groups opportunities from different agencies and web pages.

Disney

It is a great employer machine and publishes your searches on its pages. The proposals are in the United States, Canada and some European countries.

UN

Its website offers all the news on employment in the organizations that depend on this institution.

WorkfortheWorld

An option aimed at young people, which has a special section to look for work in the United States.

LatPro

It is focused on Latino professionals in the United States.







In the digital age, CVs are uploaded online.

Carrer One Stop

It is sponsored by the United States Department of Labor. It has a job seeker and reports on salaries and training.

Indeed

It is an international portal that concentrates searches from different websites. The advantage is that it gives access to a large number of job offers.

simplyhired

Ads are selected by city, company, profession or other categories.

