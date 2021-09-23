If when you have a camera in front you don’t know how to put yourself, here’s how to look good in photos by copying the best poses of the stars

Looking good in photos is not for everyone. Of course, stunning clothes, suitable lighting and a good starting aesthetic dose undoubtedly help, but there are tricks (which are taught to the stars before the first red carpet), which can improve any situation.

** How to look good in photos by exploiting the secrets of armocromia **

So, if you want to figure out how to pose for the next photograph, copy from the best ones.

Take a cue from celebrities.

** 12 tricks from stars to look good in photos **

They have dream dresses, out-of-the-ordinary beauties and better lights than we’re used to, but behind the perfectly posed photos of celebrities there are some fixed rules that, when applied, are able to bring out their best sides and to hide the flaws.

Choose the one that best suits your personality and body (and then train in front of the mirror).

How to look good in photos by copying the poses of the stars

The front pose – ideal for androgynous physicists

Head high, feet aligned, arms at your sides. The most adopted pose on the latest red carpets is from mannequin (or textbook): straight.

Do like Keira Knightley, Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard and Kristen Stewart if you have lean bodies and barely hinted forms.

How to slim your legs and look taller

To streamline your legs, take Angelina Jolie, a true master of pose, for example.

Whichever way he decides to hold his arms he has one constant that he unleashes from the very first flash: the leg forward.

Just place one foot slightly in front of the other, with the knee slightly bent, to give new life to the thigh detachment, which will inevitably seem longer and leaner.

The bent arm creates a triangle with the body

In second place among the most popular poses is the one with an arm folded into a handle, in the way of when with the mute alphabet you got to P. They use it in many, but there are rules to keep in mind.

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence give a great example of how to do this: one hand on the hip, the other along the body, with both shoulders pulled back as far as possible. It is a pose that gives everyone and allows you to resolve the age-old doubt of “where do I put my hands?”.

Focus on the back

Do you have a backless or very worked dress? Turn around to face the photographer, looking at him from the side.

It is forbidden to keep the back straight, much better to push the hips slightly forward, to create a more sinuous movement of the back.

Among the variants of the photo from the back stand out those of Sofia Vergara, who lifts one shoulder, and Angelina Jolie, who combines the gaze of one who is photographed by surprise.

Charlize Theron (pictured above) instead realizes it in all its simplest perfection.

The side pose

Of course, not all of them turn with a train, but laying on the side has the advantage of highlighting the silhouette when you have a fitted dress.

To be avoided carefully instead if you dress over size.

Rita Ora’s version is with the shoulders raised, perfect if you want to highlight your back.

Taylor Swift repeats the same pose on her side, but with her arms folded at her hips. The advantages are three: the arms are thinner, the décolleté gains volume, the B side gains roundness (perfect pose for those with small breasts and a slightly pronounced butt).

If you have a dress that leaves the shoulders uncovered, place your arms on your hips, so as to put tension on the shoulder muscles.

How to pose to highlight the curves

Eva Longoria is a curvy woman, and the pose she chooses in front of photographers is specially designed to highlight her shapes. One leg slightly bent, one side raised.

The same goes for Rihanna, who often poses the same way: to replicate her position, you have to create as much curve as possible between the waist and hips. Needless to say, it only works if you have curves.

Leave your bag and other items in your hand down

If you have a clutch bag in your hand, it doesn’t matter: the bag must not hide you, keep it on your side or better still place it out of the frame or give it to the person taking the picture to keep.

Also because the risk is to act like Solange Knowles, who grabs her with both hands and looks the marmot that makes the chocolate.

The basics: take care of the posture and accentuate the correct one

The mothers rule always applies: when a goal appears, chest out, back straight and belly in.

People like Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss know they are beautiful and it shows.

But that’s the point. Feel beautiful and in photos you will be confident and photogenic.

One or two hands on hips, legs apart, sit out. If you have character, also show it by posing in front of the camera.

Pay close attention to how you hold your legs

The photos of Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with the side slit have been around the world. If you have a deep gap, needless to say, it would be groped, but be careful: middle ways are forbidden!

If you are wearing a slit that reveals the entire leg, it must be used decisively if you want the effect to be impactful. If you want to be modest and keep your legs in place, change your position.

Maximum attention in general to how you put your legs: crossing them at the height of the ankles, for example, is a position that refines the calf, but the risk of looking like a child in the class photo is not indifferent.

How to pose for couple photos

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo best explain what the goal must be in a couple photo, that is, that everyone gives the best of themselves exploiting the other.

Him straight and frontal, she at his side in profile with his hand gripping her at the waist.

The result, whatever couple you are, his shoulders will look wider and you will look more curvaceous than ever.

On the contrary, remember that if you pose (too) embraced you risk not highlighting either of the two.