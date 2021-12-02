How to lose $ 760,000: the 13 Bitcoins that Wired will never have access to again

Supporters of the Bitcoin and of cryptocurrencies in general if they are laughing big, with gusto. Others, however, will be crying over spilled milk. The one that tells us about how the US newspaper is among the hottest news today Wired destroyed in 2013 a private key of a wallet containing 13.3 Bitcoins.

At the time it seemed like a game, the potential loss was 1,500 dollars, all in all an acceptable experiment albeit expensive, but today those 13 bitcoins and broken would be worth about $ 760,000, although the figure may have changed slightly just as we are writing this due to the volatility of the cryptocurrency.

It was not the act of a madman, but a demonstrative, journalistic gesture, made to highlight what many thought at the time: Bitcoin was a joke, a game, it had no value. Often speaking with friends and colleagues we repeat that “if we had mined Bitcoin in 2010 today we would be rich”. Yes, but we didn’t do it and since then water has flowed under the bridge, and the value of Bitcoin has soared along with its constant diffusion.

Wired, and more specifically the article author Robert McMillan, today in the Wall Street Journal, defined Bitcoin “an abstraction“, and decided to destroy the wallet’s private key leaving 13.3 Bitcoins”locked in a digital vault for eternity, or at least until someone surpasses the SHA-256 encryption that protects them “, wrote McMillan then spreading the public key (1BYsmmrrfTQ1qm7KcrSLxnX7SaKQREPYFP – just to know).

With hindsight we do not know if McMillan regretted it, but in Wired the argument plunged back into 2018 with an article explaining that, in any case, the magazine, for ethics, he shouldn’t have held Bitcoin, otherwise she would have had to point it out in every article and would have appeared to readers “biased” about the subject.

“Some staff members argued that Bitcoins should have been donated or set aside for future charitable purposes. Others proposed to destroy them permanently. What was established was that the money shouldn’t have stayed there, because it could affect how the magazine dealt with cryptocurrencies, “it reads.” So. we simply destroyed the key, knowing full well that in the end it could have been worth six or seven digits, “said Michael Calore, senior editor at Wired. Unfortunately, no one saved the private key and the hard drive on which the Bitcoins were mined was also destroyed.

“It is not surprising to find posts from the past with this opinion on Bitcoin. The real ones who deserve criticism are the people who still have these opinions today, “said a user on Reddit commenting on the Wired article.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!