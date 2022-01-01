how to lose a few pounds in no time

During the holidays it is normal to exaggerate a little at the table with this abundance of food and typical sweets, but here is a diet proposal to get back in shape.

This period has put us all to the test, as every year, as regards the diet. Let’s say that it is almost impossible to respect a certain diet because at Christmas and in all the holidays that follow there is a great abundance of dishes and desserts. Inevitably, between lunches and dinners with friends and relatives one is led to eat and drink a lot.

Sometimes it can be used in the evening to drink a warm digestive herbal tea to help the intestine do its job well, but that’s not enough. It takes a little more movement to try to dispose of the accumulated fats in a few days. In addition, it is useful to start a small restorative diet as early as January 2nd.

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Diet after Christmas: some foods that help you lose weight

Sometimes exaggerating is not serious, but we must not continue on this path otherwise our health suffers. So let’s see a proposal for a restorative diet in order to get in shape and lose a few pounds after the holidays.

Restorative diet after the holidays: a proposal to lose a few pounds

This is a proposal if you don’t have any health problems to lose a few pounds. Naturally, if this is not the case, you should definitely ask your doctor or a nutritionist for advice.

With this restorative diet after the holidays you can deflate and lose 3 or 4 kilos:

Breakfast : Low-fat yogurt with oats and a cup of unsweetened barley tea or coffee. If you really can’t do without it, use honey instead of sugar;

: Low-fat yogurt with oats and a cup of unsweetened barley tea or coffee. If you really can’t do without it, use honey instead of sugar; Morning snack : skipping the morning snack is a mistake, between breakfast and lunch there must be something, like a fruit. Opt for orange and mandarins, rich in substances that will benefit the body and purify you;

: skipping the morning snack is a mistake, between breakfast and lunch there must be something, like a fruit. Opt for orange and mandarins, rich in substances that will benefit the body and purify you; Lunch: plain pasta or rice with olive oil and as a side dish for raw or cooked vegetables. At the end of the meal you can still take a piece of fruit;

YOU COULD ALSO READ >>> Martina Colombari’s diet: health and well-being in the first place, here’s how she does it

Afternoon snack : it’s not okay not to eat anything from lunch to dinner. The best choice always falls on a seasonal fruit;

: it’s not okay not to eat anything from lunch to dinner. The best choice always falls on a seasonal fruit; Dinner: chicken or turkey breast with vegetables or legume soup. Fruit is not eaten in the evening.

If you follow these directions for maximum 5 days drinking plenty of water will surely deflate and lose the excess pounds you gained during the holidays.