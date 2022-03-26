how to lose up to 5 kg in one month with apple water

Apple water is an excellent ally for physical fitness. It is possible to lose up to 5kg in one month by using it this way.

There Apple it is an excellent fruit ally of ours health. The saying is well known that “an apple a day keeps the doctor away”. Not everyone knows that even theapple water it is good for our health.

It has innumerable properties and it is recommended to drink at least of it two liters per day. To stimulate the slimming and speed up the metabolism L’apple water it is certainly an excellent remedy. Also check the levels of the cholesterol and the diabetes. Delete the sodium which causes swelling thanks to the content of potassium high present in the fruit.

Improve the function ofintestine stimulating transits and helps digest i fat food. Apple water it also slows down there‘aging since it is rich in substances that fight free radicals.

To have effects it is recommended to repeat the cycle Of apple water three times, drinking for 30 days and then resting for seven days. Surely the benefits will be immense and immediately palpable.

The apple water recipe

This the recipe which is proposed to prepare the miraculous apple water. Take a cinnamon stick, two liters of water and an apple. For people who suffer fromhypertension cinnamon is not suitable since it alters the pressure. Always consult the doctor it can be useful to understand if the apple water does not have any contraindications for health.

For the Preparation it is advisable to sanitize all the ingredients. Prepare two liters of water in a container which can be either a wide spout bottle or a jar. Peel and slice the Apple. Place the cinnamon and the Apple in pieces in the water. Leave to rest and macerate for 30 minutes.

After this time you can consume the drink and enjoy the excellent flavor but also all the beneficial properties for our body.