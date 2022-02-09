how to lose up to 9 pounds in 28 days

The super metabolism diet invented by Haylie Pomroy promises to lose up to 9 kilos in 28 days: here’s how it works.

The super metabolism diet is a diet conceived in 2013 by Haylie Pomroyalso known to be nutritionist and fitness consultant for many stars. In fact, there are several women in the show business, and beyond, who have relied on his advice.

Just think of names like Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Welch, Cher or Reese Witherspoon, but also men like Robert Downey Jr., the super metabolism diet has become famous thanks to programs like Dr. Oz or Good Morning America.

But what exactly does this diet consist of? What is needed to eat to lose up to 9 pounds in 28 days? Let’s find out how it works and the diet to follow in the super metabolism diet.

This is how the super metabolism diet works

The super metabolism diet aims at to reactivate the metabolism in a targeted way by swirling the food so as to stimulate and regenerate the organs responsible for the disposal of toxins, such as the liverbut also the adrenal glands and thyroid.

The super metabolism diet tip not so much to reduce calories as to increase metabolism modifying the hormonal structure of cortisol and insulin. This diet is divided into 3 phases.

1) Phase 1. The first involves the introduction of carbohydrates deriving mainly from fruit. In this case the aim is to relax the body by reducing stress. So, for example, we start on Mondays and Tuesdays eating a lot of fruit, cereals, milk and dairy products are banned. Then you have to practice cardiovascular sports but only on one of the two days. In this way, old habits are changed.

2) Phase 2. We continue on Wednesday and Thursday consuming proteins and vegetables. In these two days, therefore, space will be given to lean meats without however consuming dairy products, legumes and cereals. Carbohydrates should also be limited. As far as motor activity is concerned, it is good to carry out activities focused on the muscles and on increasing strength. The more muscle we have, the more fat we can consume.

READ ALSO -> Here are the tricks to speed up your metabolism in the morning as soon as you wake up

3) Phase 3. In the last 3 days of the week, therefore, Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can eat all the foods already mentioned, but also quality fats and oils such as extra virgin olive oil are allowed. During these days you can therefore consume cereals, proteins, but also fruit and vegetables. In this phase the metabolic increase takes place and it is recommended to practice light activities such as pilates or yoga but also massages and meditation.

READ ALSO -> Tricks to reactivate a slow metabolism: here are the useful tips

According to the nutritionist and creator of the super metabolism diet, the diet should be followed for 28 days, or 4 weeks.

Let’s not forget that before embarking on any diet and in particular one that is particularly different from the usual one, it is good to first ask your doctor for the opinion and always rely on a nutritionist who can help us formulate the food plan that best suits our needs. Therefore, it is better not to rely on DIY.