how to lose weight and cleanse in 7 days

The miracle diet aims to lose weight and purify the body in just 7 days: let’s find out how it works, pros and cons.

When it comes to diets, it’s hard to say that miracles can happen. In fact, losing weight correctly is a long process and usually needs to be supervised by an expert. A nutritionist who knows how to advise patients on the basis of pathologies or state of health.

Also because then it takes a moment to recover what was lost. So it’s always good to tackle it by not relying on DIY. That said, give it to you United States comes a diet that wants to be like a miracle.

There miracle diet, conceived by Dr. Robert Morse, a biochemist and naturopath, who sets out to lose weight and cleanse the body in just 7 days. But like all very restrictive diets it should not be followed for prolonged periods. Let’s find out what it is, how it works, pros and cons.

This is how the miracle diet works

There miracle diet is a diet that comes directly from the United States, developed by Robert Morse head of Natural Health Clinic, God’s Herbs and Nature’s Botanical Pharmacy in Florida.

It is a way to purify the body by getting rid of toxins and at the same time useful for losing a few pounds, but also capable of giving one boost to metabolism, speeding it up.

The miracle diet has few basic rules and is not to be considered extremely rigid even if it is still a unbalanced regime and that it cannot be followed for too long periods.

In addition, to avoid immediately regaining the lost pounds, you must follow a healthy regime to be agreed with a nutritionist even after the miracle diet. But let’s see how it works and what we eat.

The protagonists of the miracle diet are herbal teas, hot drinks prepared with spices, herbs and flowers but also cereals and fruits and vegetables. In short, plant foods that help the metabolism to reactivate.

The miracle diet also aims to drain fluids and deflate the abdomenin fact, it also acts on water retention and then on fat deposits. Herbal teas also help to keep the sense of hunger under control.

According to the creator, Morse, taking plant foods such as fruit and vegetables together with herbal teas and cereals, allows you to maximize the body’s natural healing powers.

Let’s see then how the miracle diet is structured: what to eat and how to distribute meals throughout the day.

To the awakening a glass of warm water with lemon, a Breakfast a green tea with whole grain oatmeal and fresh fruit. We can also add a handful of oil seeds.

TO lunch a cereal dish with a choice of rice, spelled, barley with vegetables or raw or cooked. Everything should be seasoned with a teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil. TO dinner a vegetable soup or a plate of legumes and a salad.

As snacks both mid-morning and mid-afternoon we can choose a purifying herbal tea, which we can also consume before going to bed. Fennel, mallow, mint, turmeric, ginger, lavender and so on, we can choose between different types of spices or herbs to prepare them.

In this diet there are no dairy products, meat, fish and eggs. A very restrictive vegan regime that it must not last beyond 7 days and which can be repeated after some time but always under strict medical supervision. Being a lightning diet does not guarantee lasting weight loss and therefore it is necessary to be followed by a professional to avoid the yo yo effect.

Furthermore, the miracle diet is not suitable for those suffering from certain diseases such as diabetes, high or low blood pressure, but also for pregnant or breastfeeding women.