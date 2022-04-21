How to lose weight: healthy diets and tips to avoid the rebound effect

Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston Texas / 21.04.2022 12:39:59





Around the world, there are always people looking to lose weight, but instead of adopting an approach to long term To achieve this goal, many opt for any magical method that allows them to to lose weight quickly.

Unfortunately, fad diets that promise drastic weight loss in a short time they are not healthy And they can do more harm than good. The best opportunity to long success term it is develop healthy behaviors built on a double base a diet nutrition and adequate physical activity.

figure crossing

“One of the most important keys to successful weight loss is a healthy dose of reality,” explained Dr. Rodolfo J. Oviedo, bariatric surgeon and director of general robotic surgery at the Houston Methodist Hospital.

“It is advisable to establish a weight loss goal totally realistic that takes into account your sex, age, bone size and other factors”.

You can start by calculating your body mass indexbut keep in mind that this calculation may not be exact for everyone, so it is better to talk to your doctor to find a target weight that is appropriate and healthy for you. Once Once you have calculated your goal weight, break down your overall weight loss goal into smaller goals. little ones.

How much weight is recommended to lose per week?

Most of the experts They recommend not losing more than 500 grams to one kilogram of weight per week. This may seem time consuming and tedious, but remember: you didn’t gain weight overnight, and losing it successfully and healthily shouldn’t happen overnight either, especially if you want to keep the weight off permanently.

To burn a pound of fat, you must generate a deficit of approximately 3,500 calories. You can achieve this by reducing the number of calories you eat, increasing the amount of calories you burn through physical activity or both.

Consider the possibility of track your eating habits and caloric intake for at least a couple of weeks. This can help you get an idea of ​​proper portion control, avoid eating emotionally and make you think twice before eating high-calorie, low-calorie foods in nutrients. You’ll quickly find out which foods keep you full longer. weather.

move to lose

“Physical activity can burn calories, reduce appetite and give you an emotional boost, which is very important when you are trying to avoid slipping back into old habits. the best kind of physical activity for successful weight loss is one that you enjoy and that will keep you”, explained Dr. Oviedo.

Inviting your friends to exercise can make this a fun social activity.

Avoid hidden enemies

Fatigue and dehydration can mask themselves as hunger, so make sure you get enough sleep. enough and drink plenty of water as you work towards healthier living practices.

amt