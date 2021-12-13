How to lower blood sugar to fight Covid at the table supplements

“Health? It is taken care of at the table “. Rosanna Lambertucci, the priestess of the “Healthier, more beautiful”, has no doubts writer and presenter with a long gaze as she was the first in Italy to offer TV programs dedicated to health, well-being and nutrition, well aware of the very close correlation that exists. “On the other hand, it is not me who says it, but science”.

Thus, thanks to his experience but also to the collaboration with nutritionists and infectious diseases Rosanna Lambertucci has developed a new and innovative dietary path that guarantees weight loss because it keeps the glycemic index constant through an intelligent and balanced use of food. Not only. In his latest book “The fast & relaxation diet”, (ed. Mondadori) already ranked first among those in the sector, he also dedicated an entire chapter to the health of our immune system, which is closely linked to what we bring to the table, because “healthy eating can really save our lives, even thinking at Covid “. Thus in the interview with the infectious specialist Gloria Taliani, member of the anti Covid task force of the Civil Protection, we read: “The infection with Sars-Cov-2 has indisputably shown us that the inflammatory state induced by overweight and metabolic disorder is a terrible risk factor for extreme complications. ” And regarding the strategies to increase the immune system, he underlines: “There are some foods that intervene in a beneficial way. Like, for example, fermented ones like kefir. But also fruit and vegetables and cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil. We have it. then foods rich in beta-glucans which increase the ability of some cells to counteract the pathogens of infectious processes. What are they? Mushrooms, algae, barley, oats “.

But the question of blood sugar remains fundamental. “We must consider that sugars are practically everywhere: not only in carbohydrates such as pasta or polenta, but also in some vegetables and especially in fruit”, says Lambertucci. “So when you want to follow a low glycemic index diet, you also need to keep an eye on how much fruit you eat and what kind it is. I happened to hear similar testimonies with satisfaction:” You know, today I only ate fruit ” . But that is actually the apotheosis of the damage we can do to our organism. Also because sugars not only turn into fat, but terribly tire the pancreas. And they determine an acidic environment throughout our body “.

This time, however, Lambertucci wanted her daughter Angelica Amodei next to her. Journalist, wellness and nutrition expert, Angelica has carved out a new and fundamental sector in the care of our body, that of hydration with its “Sips of well-being”. “So, after chasing her for a few years, I finally managed to convince her to do this book together,” says Lambertucci proudly. And on the other hand, as Angelica points out, “we can resist without eating, but we cannot live without drinking. Our body has no water reserves and hydration is essential since the one-hand body is made up of about 60 percent of water. Among other things, with the passing of the years we tend to lose the sense of thirst “. And so here in the book his precious recipes for water, herbal teas and vitamin centrifuges, detoxifying, draining and purifying.

Rosanna Lambertucci and her daughter Angelica Amodei: the video interview granted to Milleunadonna, the lifestile site of Tiscali.

But what does the fast & relaxation diet consist of? “The” rigorous “weeks alternate with those in which various concessions are made, especially at dinner, increasing the good mood and the quality of the night’s rest”, he explains again. Rosanna Lambertucci. Which reveals: “To avoid the sense of hunger, lon a fast diet & relaxation indicates to eat six times during the day: in this way it is possible to keep blood sugar constant throughout the day, preventing the brain and muscles from requesting food, the only two organs that require replenishment every two to three hours. Not only that: it is a balanced diet, which helps to support our immune system and which does not neglect the importance of the circadian rhythms that influence our hormones and of melatonin for the sleep-wake relationship “.

By following the diet advice correctly, you are never struck by a strong sense of hunger because it is appeased with the main meals and, above all, with many balanced snacks. Great importance is also given to fluid intake. They not only help the hydration process, but also the regularity of the intestine. And they promote the complex digestive process. The diet lasts five weeks, but can be extended until the desired result is achieved. “In fact, I wouldn’t call it a diet. It’s a diet that you can

After the menus, the book proposes a section dedicated to recipes, followed by the recipes of the Wellbeing Sips, where the importance of hydration of the organism is explained exactly. Because we are what we eat, digest and assimilate. Let’s love each other by trying to eat well.