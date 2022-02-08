Reducing blood fats isn’t easy. Genetic alteration plays an important role and the use of drugs is essential, especially when hypercholesterolemia is hereditary.

Oral statin medications are highly effective but may bring unwanted side effects. As a medical prescription is mandatory, it is important to contact your general practitioner through whom you can establish the therapy and carry out the necessary checks.

The therapy will be able to give greater results if accompanied by physical activity, diet and a change in the incorrect habits of our daily life.

It often depends on age

Statins are often associated with pain that could occur after taking it for a long time.

The values ​​of the sanguenno have thresholds that are the same for both a young person and an older person. However, the consequences of taking the drug are different.

The set of medicines that are used to manage the presence of multiple pathologies makes the difference. It would be the sum of the drugs to affect the state of the musculoskeletal system and the balance and not just statins.

Compromise is always the best solution and the latest indications have led doctors to prescribe medicines in the acute phases of the problem. Avoiding a drug buildup seems to be the new way to go.

A patient with signs of atherosclerosis associated with diabetes and hypertension and needs such as lowering high cholesterol quickly should be treated with statins.

In the event of muscle pain, the cpk value is kept under control, i.e. the enzymes that warn us of any muscle damage.

Monitoring by the doctor is essential during the first period of use when these symptoms may present themselves. The physique’s ability to respond to treatment without contraindications will suggest to the doctor whether to continue on the chosen path or to change strategy.

How to lower high cholesterol fast with this medicine which may have side effects but can help fight depression

Having bad cholesterol below the levels indicated by doctors benefits not only the cardiovascular system but also the liver and pancreas.

The presence of fats and sugars affects the secretion of insulin in the pancreas which could go into difficulty. For a person suffering from diabetes, keeping these values ​​under control is fundamental and the use of statins could contribute significantly.

Cardiovascular problems could cause difficulties in the management of mood by those who suffer from it up to the possibility of reaching real depressive states.

Statins in addition to fighting cholesterol and causing muscle pain could have positive effects this time in preventing depression.

Its action of control of inflammatory and autoimmune processes would help in this type of state especially in subjects with disorders of a certain severity.

The studies carried out indicate this direction but the need to deepen the subject is alive and tells us that soon there will be other news.