How to maintain correct posture with three simple exercises

Maintaining a correct posture is essential in order not to have problems with the back, neck or other areas of the body: here are the most suitable exercises.

THE back problems unfortunately they are (too) often around the corner. From witch stroke to simple fatigue, up to real “disturbances” that sometimes prevent even the smallest and simplest daily movements. In short, the back is a particularly sensitive area of ​​the body and which must be protected in every possible way, also and above all in an aspect that, since childhood, is put into our head to be fundamental: posture. The way we stand or walk, without hunching our backs, really plays a major role in ours physical well-beingboth to achieve it and to maintain it.

In fact, it is not so rare to see people, even at a young age, equipped with a posture “corrector”. This is because in addition to the growth problems, which can commonly occur in children and adolescents, there is also the whole part concerning the position maintained on the workplace. Just the days spent in officeoften bent over computer or in any case on seats not very ergonomic, greatly complicate our life and lead us to maintain a wrong posture. So, what to do to correct it? Here are some simple tips and three easy ones exercises from do at home.

Maintaining the correct posture to avoid physical problems: here are the exercises to do at home

First of all, a note: one incorrect posture it does not simply affect our back pain, but also other pains concerning for example the neck. Therefore, maintaining a correct position is really very important, because it is directly reflected in ours physical well-being. And to ensure that our posture is not crooked or wrong, there are a few simple exercises that can also be done comfortably at home, wasting little time but obtaining, on the other hand, great benefits. As always though, the main tip is what to do in case of persistent pain the best solution is consult a specialistwho can monitor the situation from an expert point of view, thus recommending the best way to treat or alleviate more serious complications.

While remembering the importance of physiotherapists And sports coaches for more “serious” cases, here’s how to train your posture comfortably at home. Essential in this case is theelastic for fitness, very suitable support for the activities that we are now going to describe. The first exercise consists of tying the elastic to one fixed part in front of us, such as one window: then take the two extreme sides of the elastic and pull towards theexternal, thus opening the arms. Maintain the position until you begin to feel fatigue, so slowly let go but always paying great attention to your back and arms. The second exercise instead it plans to raise the two ends of the elastic upwards (therefore the activity is very similar to the previous one), remaining once again in position until the moment in which you do not begin to feel bad. Finally, the third exercise consists in pulling the elastic upwards again, but this time keeping i elbows folded ninety degrees.

In conclusion, however, there are other aspects that must necessarily be considered when we talk about problems of posture. Firstly, the fact that these complications also have repercussions on nutrition, on digestive problems and on the constipation: in fact, with the abdomen pressing on the intestine it is clear how they can be triggered different pathologies we are not aware of until the moment we focus on just how we stay erect. Furthermore, there is even a risk of them occurring dizziness or dizziness, always linked to a wrong posture. In general, then, a better posture minimizes the risk of pain in all other parts of the body, favoring physical recovery and preventing us from encountering problems even in small and simple daily actions, such as lifting an object or carrying out sports physical activity. In short, work on your own vertebral column it is not a trivial matter, as well as keeping it “in shape” without subjecting it to excessive loads or bending “forced” by an incorrect position on the desk or during a walk. With small tricks the situation will improve quickly, however it is not certain that the exercises not should be repeated several times: in this case, it is good to do them even five days a week, until we feel better.

