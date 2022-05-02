How to make a digital signature transparent and without background

The magic eraser , which is capable of making all similar pixels transparent. It only acts on one color in the image, which is the one it replaces with transparent pixels. Once the magic eraser has been selected, from the options bar it is possible to change the tolerance, which allows you to erase the pixels of one color and similar ones, the opacity, etc. As the background of our signature will generally be white (or grayish depending on the lighting of the scan or photograph), it is a great alternative.

Basically any photo editing program, such as Photoshop in the paid branch or GIMP among the free ones, allows you to select some parts of the image so that they have opacity and others that will be transparent (checkerboard background).

If it does not have a touch support, in which to recreate the same path that you do with paper and pen, you may have considered scanning a signed document or taking a photo of one of your signatures to later replicate it to sign certain documents. The problem here is going to be in the fact that the white background will be attached to the signature itself, so it may look more like a stamp than a signature. Fortunately, there are solutions.

The other is the draft itself Of funds, which we can use to erase all similar pixels from the same layer. That is, with the background eraser tool selected, when we click with it on an area of ​​the image, we will see how all the pixels similar to the color on which we have pressed with the center of the tool’s brush or also known as interactive zone.

Webs for signature without background

The key will be convert your signature image file to PNG format (Portable Network Graphics), which supports transparency of certain areas and opacity of others.

There are a multitude of different options. For example, if you want to do the process completely by hand, erasing the leftover areas yourself, you can use online photo editors like Photopea or Pixlr. Both are very useful alternatives to Photoshop and have the magic eraser tool to simply eliminate those areas of another color that make up the background and make them transparent so that they are perfectly camouflaged in the document to be signed.

Another alternative, in case you want to enter on mobile or have the skills to replicate your signature by moving the mouse, is CreateMySignature. On this website we can draw our signature by hand and use it directly to sign an online document or download an image in PNG format with only the signature stroke. If you want to make sure that this download is secure, they promise that connections and file transfers are protected with 256-bit SSL encryption.

Exclusively for the background removal mission there are also options like the Apowesoft eraser. Through artificial intelligence you can choose which parts of an image you want to keep and which to leave in the transparency area.

Mobile apps

Another fairly quick option for this task is to use mobile apps. Taking into account that the screen of our smartphones has been a touch screen for years, it may be easier to replicate your stroke.

One of the most interesting may be Signature Maker/Digital Signature. It is an app available for Android phones with which you can create digital signatures with customizable backgrounds, different types of strokes and you will have the option of sending the signature to different digital platforms such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Gmail, Telegram, etc.

The Apowersoft background eraserwhich we have talked about before, can also be a great option that can also serve you for more purposes than signing and is available on iOS and Android.