How to make a homemade mouthwash?

Mouthwash is a very useful product, especially for those who struggle with bad breath. Its main function is to reduce the presence of harmful bacteria in the mouth, many of which remain between the teeth without the brush being able to remove them.

It is best to use it every day as a complement to oral hygiene. In addition to avoiding halitosis, it is also useful to reduce those pathogens that can cause diseases, according to the portal Better with Health.

The Davos Dental Clinic points out the intensive use of some alcohol-based, cause an artificial dryness that can harm dental health, because it would eliminate some beneficial bacteria and microorganisms.

Fortunately, there are natural ingredients, with which you can make homemade solutions that help treat this condition, thanks to its incredible properties.

Benefits of homemade mouthwashes

The ingredients used in its preparation are cheap.

They do not contain aggressive substances, so the teeth or gums will not be affected.

This type of method allows to control the quality of the product, since it will be known with certainty that it is 100% free of chemicals and other additives.

Apple vinager

The acids contained in apple cider vinegar serve to neutralize the bacteria that proliferate in the mouth and cause bad breath.

Ingredients

1 cup of water (250 ml).

2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar (20 ml).

Preparation

Dilute apple cider vinegar in a cup of water and gargle with the product after brushing.

Sodium bicarbonate

Sodium bicarbonate is a great ally of oral health, because in addition to eliminating bacteria, it also helps whiten teeth and eliminate bad breath, according to the magazine The sports world, in their health and wellness section.

Ingredients

1 cup of water (250 ml).

1 teaspoon of baking soda (5 g).

3 drops of peppermint essential oils.

Preparation

Put all the ingredients in a glass jar and shake before use.

Gargle for 20 seconds, with the amount considered necessary.

Eucalyptus

The strong smell that eucalyptus has has the ability to control bad odors such as those caused by halitosis.

In addition, its antibacterial action, enhanced with that provided by other ingredients, is useful for the care of the mouth.

Ingredients

1 liter of water (1000 ml).

A tablespoon of eucalyptus leaves (10 g).

1 tablespoon of fennel leaves (10 g).

A tablespoon of rosemary leaves (10 g).

1 tablespoon of mint (10 g).

One tablespoon of thyme (10 g).

1 tablespoon of oregano (10 g).

A tablespoon of arnica flowers (10 g).

Cinnamon.

Cloves (optional).

Preparation

Put the liter of water in a pot and place it to boil for a few minutes.

When it reaches its boiling point, reduce the heat and add all the plants mentioned.

After about two minutes, lower the heat and let cool.

Strain the liquid and use 15 or 20 ml (about two tablespoons) for each rinse.

Clove and mint essence

The combination of cloves with ingredients such as parsley and mint make a complete oral hygiene product. It is an excellent ally thanks to the combination of antiseptic and aromatic properties.

Ingredients

1 liter of water (1000 ml).

1 tablespoon of cloves (10 g).

2 branches of parsley.

Two tablespoons of cinnamon essence (10 ml).

2 tablespoons of mint essence (10 ml).

½ teaspoon of green vegetable coloring (2 g).

Preparation