How to make a message disappear from WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a blessing and a blessing. How many times, on the well-known platform of instant messaging or on other similar applications, we would have liked to take back the words sent ?! Yet, once they were launched, there was no way to delete them (or at least, to delete them without leaving a trace of the operation). Now, the service has introduced a ‘simple option to be activated which allows the user to make a content disappear.

Now, this doesn’t mean that if ours recipient he is quick to check his cell phone and does not intercept our text message. But, at least, avoid that something remains in everlasting memory to remind us of that embarrassing moment, perhaps marked by anger. The new WhatsApp option allows you to send ‘ephemeral messages‘, i.e. content lasting seven days. After this period of time, everything is canceled as if it never existed.

To activate this mode, you need to access your profile through WhatsApp Web, the desktop version of the application we have on our smartphone. At that point, through the PC screen, we select the chat that interests us by clicking on the image of the contact on which we want to intervene.

So, just open the drop down menu among whose options there is precisely that of ‘ephemeral messages’; all that remains is to highlight the choice and that’s it. From that point on, everything we write to that recipient will have a Expiration date unavoidable. As we said, if the message is read we will certainly not save ourselves from some bad fool but at least there will be no trace of it.

Of course, there remains the possibility that our contact will do so screenshot than what we send, so the new WhatsApp option does not intend to be an incentive for the misuse of the social network. There responsibility it is always entirely at our expense and certainly does not know a deadline.