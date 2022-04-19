How to make Apple devices look like gold with these tips and products

Apple takes care of all the details of the presentation and packaging of its devices. It “hurts” until you remove the plastic wrappers. The first days, if not weeks, special care is taken with the devices; They protect themselves to the maximum so that they do not suffer any damage. I have seen on several occasions how owners of a new MacBook put it back in the box after they are done using it.





You don’t have to go to that extreme. There are very good MacBook sleeves, padded on the inside and hard on the outside, that keep your computer safe. But time passes and dirt accumulates, also on the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Y when something is so expensive, doubts arise about how to clean it so as not to damage it.

There are elements of the smartphone, computer or tablet that are more susceptible to damage than others. The screen can be one of them, although the chassis also has holes through which water or other liquid can sneak in and spoil circuits and other internal parts. In this article we tell you How to leave Apple devices like gold squirts with these tips and products.

Apple’s tips for cleaning your products





Cleaning Apple devices is one of the frequently asked questions. Not for nothing does the company have its own page on how to clean products. In it is collected a series of general advice and other more specific depending on the item. Among the generals are:

Use only soft, lint-free cloths. Refrain from using anything else that might be abrasive, towels, paper, or other similar cleaning supplies.

Do not use aerosols, bleaches or abrasive liquids.

Do not spray cleaners directly on the product.

If you plan to use a disinfectant, the company specifies that wipes soaked in 70% isopropyl alcohol or 75% ethyl alcohol can be used with care on hard, non-porous surfaces, such as the screen, keyboard, or other external surfaces. Do not use products that contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

Apple’s recommendation is summarized in use a damp, soft, lint-free cloth, both on the screen and on the body of the devices. If there are any stubborn stains, the cloth can be dampened with a 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA) solution.

In the case of the iMac, they warn not to clean its screen with a cleaner that contains acetone and not to spray it directly on it, as it could penetrate and damage it. Y if the screen is made of nano-textured glass, the company recommends using only the cloth (25 euros) that comes with the screens Studio Display, Pro Display XDR or with the iMac. Ask that no other cloth be used other than this one.

Products to clean Apple devices

The Apple cloth issue is very controversial. Its price may seem a bit high, but if you have a nano-textured glass screen, it is best not to risk damaging it with another. If your equipment is not that exquisite and you have lost the one that came with it, a microfiber cloth like this one (the pack of five costs 9.99 euros) works well because they are soft and quickly remove fingerprints and other traces of everyday use. They are reusable and can be washed by hand or machine (but cannot be ironed or bleached).

Eco-Fused Microfiber Cleaning Cloths 5-Pack – Double Size Cleaning Cloths – Microfiber and Chamois Cloth for Phone Screens, LCD TVs, Tablets, Camera Lenses and Others

WHOOSH! Cleaning Wipes





We start with the WHOOSH! (7 euros). Together with the cloth, they work as a powerful screen cleaner designed to keep iPhone, iPad, iPod and Apple Watch screens free of bacteria. They have a patented formula that prints an invisible coating resistant to dust, dirt, oils and fingerprints. The formula is non-toxic, without alcohol or ammonia. 20 wipes come.

WHOOSH! Cleaning Wipes (20 units) + Antimicrobial Microfiber Cloth

Belkin Disinfecting Wipes





Other wipes are those from Belkin (4.99 euros), ideal for keeping iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch screens, keyboards and other accessories clean and disinfected. They are made up of 70% isopropyl alcohol that will leave the surface free of bacteria by 99%. They are not aggressive with the coverings of the screens to always look like the first day. They also do not have bleach or ammonia.

Belkin OVF002zz Screen Cleaning Wipes 75 Count – With 70% Isopropyl Alcohol – Kills up to 99% of Bacteria – for Smartphones, Tablets, Keyboards and Others

OtterBox Screen Cleaning Kit





The OtterBox screen cleaning kit (2.99 euros) comes with everything you need to always have clean iPhone, iPad and iPod screens, and its small size makes it ideal to always carry with you. Its composed of nine wipes, three brushes, a cloth and a Fun Otter sticker. It not only serves to leave the screens immaculate, but also to remove dust from small holes such as the Lightning connector, the speakers or the micro.

Otterbox – Cleaning Kit for Mobile Devices

Screen Cleaner Spray PanzerGlass Spray Twice A Day





This PanzerGlass cleaning spray (14.99 euros) keeps screens free of grease and dirt, keeping them safe. The brand ensures that it is also effective with the coronavirus. Its non-toxic formula is based on water and with active ingredients used in human hygiene products. Free of ammonia, alcohol, parabens, perfumes and toxins so as not to affect the oleophobic layers of the screens. It comes with two bottles, one of 8 ml and another of 100 ml. Includes a brush to clean areas such as speaker holes, connectors, screen edges or protectors.

PanzerGlass Spray Twice A Day, Orange, 100 ml

OXO Sweep & Swipe Brush





The OXO brush (21.62 euros) has two sides. One is a hard bristle brush to remove dust and dirt from the keyboard. The other has a microfiber pad to remove fingerprints and smudges from screens and surfaces. The retractable brush and cap keep them protected at both ends when not in use.

OXO Good Grips Brush Sweep & Swipe to clean the computer keyboard, white color

O-Kinee Cleansing Gel





The package (13.98 euros) includes two pieces of cleaning gel for keyboards, two cleaning brushes and a cloth. The gel is made from Biodegradable natural vegetable gum that is not sticky to the hand and gives off a lemon or mint scent. Once applied on the keyboard, you have to roll the rubber and then lift it slowly. It is reusable until it turns black, at which point it needs to be replaced. Once we have finished using it, we must store it in the box and keep it in a cool place.

O-Kinee Keyboard Cleaner, 2 Pcs Keyboard Cleaner Gel, Universal Dirt Bacteria Cleaner Gel for Computers, Car Vents, Printers, Calculators

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may change after publication.