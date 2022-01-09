Business

How to make cannelloni and lasagna rich in flavor thanks to a special béchamel with an ingredient that is worth gold

The holidays are over, but this does not mean that you have to put all the cooking items in a cupboard and not use them again until Easter. Indeed, without the hassle of necessarily having to prepare something, as happens for Christmas and New Year, you can approach cooking in a different way. With more serenity and desire to experiment. Try something different, go beyond the usual standards. We have already seen something similar with a fairly simple dish. Tasty, creamy, in short, this risotto is truly sublime that will amaze everyone with its goodness, combining persimmon and gorgonzola.

Today we want to propose another creative combination. The one between saffron and bechamel, which we can then use to prepare lasagna and cannelloni. Before going to see the few and simple ingredients, we must decide what type of saffron to use. If the classic sachets that we find on the market, or choose the pistils. The latter are certainly more particular and can now be found easily even in supermarkets. To use them at their best, however, they should be left dissolved in a glass of hot water for at least half an hour. Having made this necessary premise, let’s see how to prepare the béchamel.

  • 500 ml of milk;
  • 50 g of butter;
  • 50 g flour;
  • saffron;
  • salt.

We decide to make it with butter, but we have already read the lighter béchamel option. In particular, this light creamy, velvety, lump-free and butter-free béchamel is also perfect for lactose intolerant.

We take a saucepan in which we will put the butter, to make it melt over low heat. Then we are going to pour 200 ml of milk. Subsequently, pouring in, we will add the flour. With a whip, we will immediately try to avoid the formation of lumps. Let’s alternate it with the classic wooden spoon to mix. We will then pour in the remaining 300ml of milk, along with a sprinkle of salt. We continue to turn with the whip.

Adding saffron

At this point, in the final phase of cooking, we are going to add the saffron. If in a sachet, we will open it, pour it and immediately mix to make it mix well. If in pistils, on the other hand, we will filter it with a tightly meshed sieve before adding it, together with a couple of teaspoons of the water in which the pistils have been immersed. In this case, we will extend the cooking by a couple of minutes.

Here’s how to make cannelloni and lasagna full of flavor thanks to a special béchamel with an ingredient that is worth gold, saffron powder or pistils. Later we can use this béchamel for simple lasagna by following, for example, some of the recipes already proposed.

