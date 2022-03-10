How to make delicious homemade soletillas in 4 steps

Super easy, very rich and ideal to serve at snacks or breakfasts, they are also ideal for desserts. Are soletillas you will be able to solve it in a few steps and surprise everyone in the break of the day to eat something delicious! The recipe is not complex, but you should have some containers on hand, to beat the whites.

The soletillas or vanilla are one of the most classic and required pastry preparations, it has various names such as “lady fingers”, ladyfingers or melindros. If you are thinking of solving homemade tiramisu from start to finish, here are some of the steps. This dough will take the beaten egg whites to stiff peaks, book an electric mixer to make your time in the kitchen faster and more efficient. Here are the rest of the details. Enjoy!

PH Shutterstock

Ingredients:

2 eggs

100 grams of sugar

120 grams Of flour

1 tsp vanilla

Salt

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Procedure:

First we take a container, crack the eggs, separate the whites from the yolks. Then, we will beat the yolks together with two tablespoons of sugar and the vanilla essence until we have a foam. On the other hand, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until firm. This point of the egg whites is called the snow point and it is used to add air and volume to the preparation, which will make our vanillas very fluffy.

Incorporate the whites to the preparation of the yolks by encircling movements. Add the sifted flour little by little.

Place the preparation in a sleeve and make lines with the dough on a plate with butter or on a silicone plate. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and bake at 180 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

If you have questions or want to make recipe suggestions, you can contact us at cocinemosjuntosmdz@gmail.com. We will answer you as soon as possible!