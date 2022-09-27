How to make extra money without leaving home thanks to the internet

To carry your personal finance always is good diversify your sources of incomebecause having some extra money will make it easier to have radditional resources in your monthly budget so that you cover your basic needs and you can even get to save or invest to improve your insights even further.

There are many ways to get some money to supplement your salary, but thanks to technological tools you have several alternatives to fulfill that purpose without having to leave home, with what you can do Internet your ally

give advice. You do not have to complicate yourself, if you know that you are good at something, take advantage of it and offer support services in subjects that you mastered during school. There is never a lack of someone who is going through a difficult semester who can pay you to help them understand a topic before an exam, so you can set up distance classes and charge for it.

If you get certified in a subject that you like, you can sell courses or be a trainer and make some extra money. (Freepik)



prepare courses. Take your ability to teach to the next level, instead of charging a struggling student for personalized classes you can also extend yourself by scheduling a series of more elaborate classes that you can record on video and spread your knowledge further.

Advertising. If social networks are your thing and you know entrepreneurs who want to reach more potential customers, but are focused on their business enough to take care of advertising as well, you can take care of that aspect and thus participate in the local economy while receiving extra income for create ads and serve users who want to come into contact with the brand you promote.

Photography. If yours is the creation of audiovisual content, you can take advantage of your skills with the camera in a digital context where images and photography have a large market.

You can decide between uploading your material to specialized photography platforms so that their subscribers pay to use the photos you take, or even as a freelancer and provide your service independently directly to clients.

become a coach. If you are passionate about sport, but until now you have only dedicated your free time to it, you can better certify yourself to do what you like and in the process earn money to complete your spending in that environment that you enjoy while you test your knowledge and share your technique to that other people also take care of their health.

