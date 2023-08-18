How to make hair color last longer?

Anyone would dream of dyeing their hair and going back to the hairdresser as late as possible, right? Well, the truth is, they haven’t invented the magic potion yet. stop regrowthalthough this is highly subjective and there is no mathematical model that allows us to give certainty precise time within which to return to the hairdresser to re-dye the hair. Still it would be beautiful keep that color longer compared to the standard that generally fluctuates between one or two months at the most. However, there is good news! Yes, because not everyone is aware of some tricks to make the color last longer than expected. Surely it’s not your stylist’s job to point this out to you, because it would obviously be counterproductive. But that’s why we’re here to let you know, so you can extend color life and consequently, delay the appointment at the hairdresser undergo a new dyeing treatment. Whether it’s a simple balayage, or a classic lightening, or a total color, the result doesn’t change, because what you’re about to learn will be useful to you in all cases! this is what they are 5 essential tricks that you need to start putting into practice right now!

5 tips to have a longer lasting and brilliant color

What to do to make hair dye last longer than usual

It doesn’t take much to enjoy this little joy and keep your color bright and working like you just got out of the hairdresser. This is what you should do now!

1. The right products to rebuild the hair fiber

HE hair reconstruction treatments, nobody says it, they are essential to help you keep your color more vivid than ever. And do you know why? they are in the hair salt and disulfide bridges that, together with the curb, they are tasked with creating bonds to ensure that the hair is always healthy. But there are many external factors such as environmental factors, the excessive use of plates and dyes, which sometimes damage the fibers, making them more fragile. For this reason I hair they become dry and dull. The only way available to us to rebuild the scalp is to continue with the treatments. with collagen and keratin, but these are done at the hairdresser. At home, however, you can use some specific repair products donate to hair new shine and volume. With healthy hair, the color will automatically appear brighter and may last longer.

2. Anti-Fade Conditioner

HE colored balms they are the perfect allies to counteract regrowth. They contain colored pigments that act directly on the color, helping to keep it alive and bright between one color and another, so it never looks dull. Usually it is enough to use them once a week to see tangible results.

3. Importance of dry shampoo

It is well known that washing your hair frequently is harmful to your hair, and for those who don’t know, this also favors the accelerated fading of the dye. The ideal would be to introduce yours hair routine the use of a dry shampoo, very useful for disciplining the locks, removing dirt and making the hair look shinier than ever. If not, we still suggest you start using one Sulfate-free shampoo specifically for colored hairsince they are the main responsible for the premature lightening of the color.

4. Avoid styling tools

Stressing the hair also contributes to damaging the dye: Tools like hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, and flat irons are enemies of dyed hair. The heat, in addition to damaging the hair and making it even more dull and dry, it fades the dyes. Therefore, avoid combing more than necessary, in fact, during the hottest seasons, let your hair dry in the open air.

5. Protect hair from the sun

The sun, it is true, provides us with vitamin D, but remember that we always need filter ultraviolet rays to try to limit the damage to the skin. You also have to protect the scalp, because in dyed hair, the sun could remove “rare” pigments such as red, purple or green, completely changing the effect of the dye. For this reason, before each tanning, always use a SPF hair product to preserve the scalp, and especially the color.