How to Make It in America on Sky Atlantic on August 28: plot and cast

How to Make It in America debuts on Sky Atlantic, a new premiere this August running out: the HBO comedy, which had two seasons in the United States between 2010 and 2011, arrives on TV for the first time with two episodes aired every Saturday, from 28 August in prime time on channel 110 on Sky.

How to Make It in America is the story of two friends who cultivate a dream: the twenties Ben Epstein (Brian Greenberg) and Cam Calderon (Victor Rasuk) seek to establish themselves as entrepreneurs in the fashion world in New York City, using their knowledge and relationships to pursue the American dream. Helping them in their quest to make a name for themselves on the New York scene are Cam’s cousin Rene (Luis Guzman), who is trying to market an energy drink, and their mutual friend Domingo (singer-songwriter Kid Cudi), already very affirmed. Ben and Cam want to make their way selling vintage-style jeans, but their goal of going big will come up against a series of obstacles that will take a lot of work to get around.

Here are the plots of the first two episodes of How to Make It in America, aired Saturday 28 August in prime time on Sky Atlantic, from 9.15 pm.

When his skateboarding business fails, 30-year-old graphic designer Ben agrees to fund a ‘safe’ business proposed by his old-time friend, Cam.

After buying denim, Ben and Cam try to find someone to make their 70s-style jeans, but they go down a series of dead ends.

The first season of How to Make It in America includes 8 episodes and as many make up the second and final season of the series, produced by actor Mark Wahlberg among others. Both seasons are available for streaming on Now.