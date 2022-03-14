How to make or create free Minecraft servers on your PC and with websites

If you want to open a free server in Minecraft: Java Edition you will have to have it installed and updated, as well as the version Java latest. The steps to do it manually are not very simple and you will have to use resources from your computer, so you probably want to access one of the services that we will mention below. However, if you like to have it on your computer, you should access the minecraft website and choose the option.

Create a folder on your computer where you will host the server. In it, you open the server file. You will see a file named eula.txt. Inside it, look for “eula=false”. Change to “eula=true”. When you save the changes, reopen the server file on the server and create a new text document in the folder named start_server. Open it and put this inside it: java -Xms1024M -Xmx1024M -jar server.jar. Underneath put pause. Change the .txt extension by .bat and delete the file in .txt. In the server file you can change lines to indicate the game mode and other options.

The server is openbut to play with your friends online you will have to open ports of your router. In the router configuration, open TCP/UDP ports and open the 25565. Then you can open a vpn tool so that other people connect to your computer and can join the server. Open Minecraft, go to the server section, create it and connect.

with the edit Bedrock, the one for Windows 10 and consoles you can download server software choosing the version. Create a folder and unzip.

open a line of commands at the command prompt (Windows+R and cmd.exe) and copy this: CheckNetIsolation.exe LoopbackExempt –a –p=S-1-15-2-1958404141-86561845-1752920682-3514627264-368642714-62675701-733520436. open the file bedrock_server.exe and your server will work. For open portsalso necessary as we indicated before, you will have to select 19132 if it is IPv4 and 19133 if it is IPv6.

If you’re not sure how to do it or it seems complicated, or you don’t want something to go wrong, we’ll tell you how to do it with websites in a very simple way and, what’s more, for free. There are very good paid versions, with many facilities and easy to use, but in this case we mention free reliable tools that will help you.

Create Minecraft servers online

To create your own game server, you will need to use a hosting platform of this type of servers, which will take care of create it for you and offer you the necessary hardware so you can bear it. For this reason, we will tell you which are the main websites that offer this service and how to create a server with them. Serveromat is another of these famous services, although when we tried to access it it didn’t work, so we will tell you about the main ones that you can use right now so that you can choose the one that most convinces you.

Aternos

Aternos is one of the best known and most used platforms for Minecraft. To use it, you just have to go to its website and give Play. You must choose a username, password and give to register. You can also do it with your Google account. Accept the conditions. After creating the account, you will go to a panel where you can create your own server.

To do this you must go to the blue button in start my server now, bottom of the page, and give create server. You will have to configure it starting with the name that appears, which you can modify or accept, and all the other options that appear. You will have to choose if it is a Java or Bedrock edition (if you want you can change it later).

You will have your own server where you will find several options to configure. You will be able to manage the server, its options, view the console, registration, manage players, banned players, view the software, worlds, files, backups and more.

You can upload worlds, files and whatever you want. When it is ready you can hit connect. You will have the option to shut down and restart whenever you want.

when you put your online server, something that will take you a few minutes, you can use it now. You will first have to accept Mojang’s EULA. Of course, copy the data to be able to do it.

ScalaCube

This is a page where you can create your own server for free by giving sign-up in the upper right corner to create your account.

When you do it, you go to Servers in its right side menu and then you give +Get Server.

Once this is done, you will select Minecraft and give Get YourServer. You can change the country and choose the free option, although there are other paid options that may be interesting for you if you have higher requirements or are looking for something else. You will have to select the version or edition you use, between Java or Bedrock and give Next. Select your location, choose the version to use and the plan. You will find the free option.

Keep going configuring according to the steps that appear. You’ll get a premium template for free, though you’ll be offered paid options along the way. Once you have it you can configure it according to your needs, it will take several minutes.

Server.pro

This is another service where you can access your own professional server that is easy to use and create. Although it has several payment plans, you will also find a free option with 1 GB of memory and 2 vCores. You can register or log in with Facebook to start using it. Once you have identified yourself, you can choose the server you want from the option Myservers.

You will choose the free one, unless you intend to pay something for it, and you will choose the localization if you wish. Then you have to choose the game settings. You will find server details, advanced options, files, console, players, worlds and much more. You can upload your own world by typing its name and configuring it.

minehut

This is a free server with 20GB of storage that you can configure in seconds to create a customizable experience. To register you will indicate your email, password and date of birth. You will accept the conditions and give sign-up. To identify yourself directly you can go to Log in. Accept the email and continue. will appear control Panel in which you will find that you can manage up to 2 servers. you’ll have to give addserver to create a new one. You must name your new server and then you can activate it in ActivateServer.

Under the server you will find your version and more down You will find the configuration options that you can manage according to your criteria or needs. You can indicate the difficulty, maximum number of players and whatever you want within the options and limits that appear. Also, just above your server name you will see a menu where you can switch from Settings to Console, Addons, Files, Worlds and Backups.

These free servers They are a good idea to play with friends, although if you are going to play several people, more than 4, you will surely notice the performance that begins to decline, in which case it is still a good time to think about other options.