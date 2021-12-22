How to make very fast croutons in an air fryer

THE croutons of bread homemade are delicious, and easy to make thanks to air fryer. Very useful to be added to salads, soups or even as a snack. To get tasty and crunchy bread cubes, just season them with olive oil in a bowl before frying them. You can use your favorite bread, or any type from wholemeal to rye or corn.

You can also use baguettes or sandwiches, sandwich bread or a combination of bread. Just cut the slices of bread into cubes and that’s it.

Crostini ingredients in air fryer

4 slices of bread to cut into small pieces

4 tablespoons of olive oil or melted butter

1 teaspoon of chopped parsley

1 teaspoon of onion powder

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

Method

Cut the bread into small pieces, about half an inch to 1 inch. Add the pieces of bread to a large bowl. Drizzle the bread pieces with olive oil until each piece is well coated. Add the onion powder, garlic powder, salt and parsley flakes. Drizzle with the bread cubes to coat them with the toppings. Transfer the coated bread to the air fryer basket, spreading it out as much as possible to avoid overlapping.

Cooking

Cook at 180 degrees for 7 minutes, shaking the croutons halfway through cooking.

Advice

Store the leftover croutons in an airtight container. Keep them dry, and not in the refrigerator, they kept more crunchy.

You can use chopped oregano instead of parsley.

Also use the croutons to accompany potato and legume soups.